For All Mankind Season One Review: an epic space race

During the last month, I have had a problem that I fear that very few people have had. I have been confusing my well-written science fiction programs that use an alternative story to explore the ways in which we marginalize entire groups of people. Watchmen has explored the parodies that the United States has committed against blacks, while For All Mankind of Apple TV + explores the absurdity of sexism.

Without a doubt, For All Mankind is much softer in its criticisms and less nuanced in its exploration. He also hardly considers the intersection of racism and sexism. Watchmen is so good that it seems unfair to compare the two, but For All Mankind is clearly willing to tell a story of several seasons, while Watchmen only needed one. For All Mankind feels a bit more traditional, while Watchmen wants to see 3D chess. But for all mankind it is not bad. It has simply been eclipsed, and with its final ep broadcast today and Watchmen completely wrapped, it is a perfect time to resume the program you almost certainly did not watch.

And who can blame you! Trailers of For All Mankind suggested that it was a memory scam from Earth to the Moon with an impressive amount of talent (and money) behind the camera, including Ronald D. Moore, the creator of the Peabody Award-winning Battlestar Galactica. The only hint of an alternative story in the trailers is a brief sequence about the Soviets hitting the Americans to the moon, that happens in episode one, and for episode two, a new version of the Cold War is not developing.

There are two major differences between the world we live in and the world of For All Mankind. The first, obviously, is that the Soviet Union reaches the moon. Catastrophic failures in its N1 rocket series never happen.

The other big difference is astronaut Ed Baldwin, played by a constant and furious Joel Kinnaman. Ed is one of the fictional main characters of the show and is the one who shouts drunk at a reporter that NASA has been too careful and cautious since the Apollo 1 accident in real life that cost the lives of three astronauts. He blames that precaution for the success of the USSR.

Before he can be expelled from the program, the president and the press agree and the Russians are busy overlapping the Americans again, landing a woman on the moon just after Apollo 11 lands on the surface (Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin survive).

The result of all this is the decision to speed up trips to the moon, and also take an American woman there. Baldwin is tasked with training the new class of astronauts, which includes his best friend's wife, who is chosen because he is a pilot and having a couple of astronauts will be good for public relations, and two women based on real women who participated in the Mercury 13 program: a private program that focuses on the physical fitness of women in space and that was executed at the same time that Mercury 7 prepared to launch into space in the early 1960s.

You are the cast of astronaut geniuses hired for public relations reasons. Image: Apple

An astronaut, Molly Cobb (played by a rude and rude Sonya Walger) is based on the real pilot Jerrie Cobb, and has a chip on her shoulder. Molly's frustration over the sexism that led to her expulsion and then the space program tumultuously combines with Baldwin's impulse and leads them to carry out a risky and unauthorized mission, and ultimately, to a show that is less training and more on what rival moon The bases in the early 70s would look like this.

For All Mankind it takes a while to really cook. The first episodes focus too much on the boredom of punished men and too little on politics and new classes of astronauts. But at the end of episode three, it is rapidly deviating from the drama "The space race is difficult" and has become a program about an alternative Cold War story. That said, the drama of the space race never disappears, there are still many moments of Apollo 13.

However, crucially, the show forces us to reconsider our notion of NASA. If you're like me, you hear vague threads from Kennedy's space race speeches when you think of NASA and astronauts. You think The Right Stuff and the Mercury 7 are something apart from the fighter and test pilots who run the Air Force space program itself.

Those who explore space are noble heroes charged with a terrifying and impressive mission. They do what billions of others cannot. But while it is true that astronauts exist in a stratified stratosphere apart from ours, it is also true that NASA and its space program were born from the desire to win the Cold War. It was a clearly military operation, manned by military pilots in the 60s and 70s. NASA is still a military operation. The entire space shuttle program was developed to put spy satellites into orbit.

That is at the forefront of every episode of For All Mankind. He is painfully aware of what the goal would be for a NASA of the 1970s with a station on the moon. It reminds us that we talk about nuclear weapons and care about chains of command. Characters without military education proudly swell their chests when they get their astronaut pins.

But he's also aware of how much NASA has been public relations crap. When a former white pilot turned astronaut tries to find common ground with a black soldier who returned from Vietnam, the program makes it clear who the asshole is and who is chewed by the military machine. It reminds us that while being an astronaut is scary, it is also a huge privilege.

As frank as its assessment of the militarization of space exploration is, For All Mankind is also fully aware of the role of women in domestic and political society. Two main characters are wives of astronauts and seem to take a note of each renowned actress who had to dress in her best 60s and sit on an ugly orange sofa, looking at a blurry image on the screen like a Walter. The similar sound of Cronkite used a Purple prose to expose the death threat to her husband.

Image: Apple

But then one of them becomes an astronaut and the other is left behind and both trips are explored. What does it mean when your job is to be an emotional rock for every woman and man who meets a loved one in space? What does it mean when you are suddenly promoted to the ranks of astronauts and find yourself competing with your husband and rejected by your best friend and an entire world waiting for something from you? And what does it mean for the United States to obtain an accelerated course on feminism a few years before the height of the Second Wave?

The series shows its new world in a subtle way: a woman who presents the nightly news half a decade before Barbara Walters; a lot of women in casual spaces with pants; an equal rights amendment that really succeeds. There are also less expected turns in history. Just as the United States withdrew from Vietnam a few years earlier (to focus on its lunar base) and Ted Kennedy, of all people, defeated Nixon to become president (in this universe Mary Jo Kopechne is not killed on Chappaquiddick Island and instead becomes Kennedy lover).

The new world outlined is fascinating. A world that feels more nuanced in its twists and turns than the alternative universe of Watchmen. It has a purpose in which many times the greatest world of Watchmen feels like a showcase. But it deviates to the melodrama where Watchmen turned to a cunning plot, and the decision to be based entirely on our past, while also on an alternative science fiction story, means that there is some science that definitely creates beliefs.

For All Mankind attracts you with familiarity and offers you 10 thoughtful and distressing episodes for your commitment. You may have found yourself on the dark side of this great prestige TV moon, but it is still a compelling program full of smart ideas, a tremendous construction of the world and a cast of characters you want to see flying.

For All Mankind is currently broadcast on Apple TV +. It has been renovated for a second season so you can watch the first season without fear of cancellation.

