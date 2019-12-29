Florida wins against Montreal – Montreal

Loading...

Montreal Canadiens (18-14-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division) against Florida Panthers (19-13-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Sunday, 7 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: In Florida, Montreal is trying to continue the series of three home wins.

The Panthers are 5-5-1 against the rest of their division. Florida is fifth in the NHL with an average of 3.5 goals per game, led by Brett Connolly with 15 goals.

The Canadians are playing 9-9-6 in Eastern Conference. Montreal have given up 28 Powerplay goals and lost 75.4% of their opponents' chances.

Matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMER: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 35 assists and has scored 49 points this season. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored two goals and eight assists in the last 10 games for Florida.

The story continues under the advertisement

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadians with 33 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 18 assists. Brendan Gallagher has scored 11 points for Montreal in their last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Canadiens: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes, while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a percentage savings of 0.922.

Panthers: 6: 4: 0, an average of 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 minutes, while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a percentage saving of 0.928.

INJURIES: Panthers: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body), Aaron Ekblad: day to day (upper body).

Canadians: Joel Armia: Day by day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

