Flight with almost 100 accidents on board in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people

At least 12 people died when a plane carrying 93 passengers and five crew members crashed seconds after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning. The plane "lost altitude after takeoff and crossed a concrete fence", before colliding with a two-story building at approximately 7:22 a.m. local time, according to the Almaty airport authority. Flight Z2100, a Fokker 100 aircraft operated by the Bek Air carrier, based in Kazakhstan, was to fly from Almaty, the largest city in the country, to the capital Nur-Sultan. The captain of the plane was among the 12 dead, the emergency committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced. Fifty people, including at least six children, were transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment with varying degrees of injuries. The Almaty airport authority said at least 17 of those hospitalized were in an "extremely serious condition." Earlier, the Kazinform news agency reported that at 15 they had died, but a spokeswoman for the Almaty health care department told Reuters that the highest figure was the result of confusion on the ground. The flight carried 93 passengers and five crew members, According to preliminary data, the airport authority said, correcting an earlier statement that said 95 passengers and five crew members were on board. All Bek Air and Fokker 100 flights were suspended following the accident. authorities said, and the president of Kazakhstan declared a national day of mourning on Saturday. A & # 39; scary sound & # 39; before the plane crashed The data provided by Flightradar24 indicated that the plane crashed 19 seconds after takeoff, approximately 5 km from the airport. Videos and images of the accident site near the town of Kyzyl Tu show the damaged plane broken in several parts, with the nose embedded in a small partially collapsed house. However, parts of the fuselage appeared to be relatively intact, which may have influenced many passengers to survive the initial impact. Rescue operations in the state of Central Asia began immediately with 40 ambulance teams deployed to provide medical care, the Kazakhstan aviation committee said. in a sentence. Emergency services could be seen at the scene evacuating passengers and crew members from the remains. There were no reports of a fire after the accident. A survivor told local media Tengrinews that he heard a "scary sound" before the plane crashed, Reuters reported. "The plane was flying at an inclination. Everything was like in a movie: screams, screams, people crying," he said. Another survivor said the plane began to fall at an angle shortly after takeoff. "At some point we began to fall, not vertically, but at an angle. It seemed that control of the plane had been lost," Aslan Nazaraliyev told the Vremya newspaper, Reuters reported. Among those killed was Dana Kruglova, executive editor of the website. Informburo.kz, the emergency committee announced. Kruglova had taken the last minute flight to celebrate the new year with his parents in Nur-Sultan, according to a story on the Informburo website. "Dana Kruglova was a true journalist," Mikhail Dorofeev, chief editor of Informburo.kz. He said in a statement. "His articles resonated … Dana was honest, brave and objective at the same time. This is a terrible loss for all of us." The investigation into the cause of the accident in progress The cause of the incident was under investigation, the aviation committee said in a statement. statement posted online. As a precaution, the authorities said that all flights using the Fokker 100 aircraft would be temporarily suspended until the circumstances of the accident were clarified. The Fokker 100 is a medium-sized twin twin turbo fan that is often used for short-haul flights. The Fokker 100 aircraft involved in the accident came into operation in 1996, according to the Kazakhstan Aviation Committee. "The (plane) was 23 years old, but it is still a tough airplane and has a very good service history," Geoffrey Thomas, chief editor of the aviation website airlineratings.com, told CNN. "Fokker built very good planes (with) a high degree of focus on structural integrity, so this plane has not been divided into more parts." "The absence of a fire makes a big difference, and that is an important factor in terms of the survivability of this, along with the strength of the fuselage. I am surprised that there has not been a fire. It is probably because fuel tanks and wings remain intact and do not break. Again, a testimony of the structure of the plane. " Temperatures dropped to 20 degrees Fahrenheit at Almaty airport on Friday, according to the Flightstats.com aviation website. David Soucie, a former security inspector at the Federal Aviation Administration based in Hawaii, told CNN that he suspected that freezing conditions could have been a factor in "The plane is more or less a tank. That plane has been around for a long time. time, if properly maintained, that plane could continue flying for many more years, "he said. "It's too early to say something about maintenance or something else on the plane, I don't want to get ahead of the game here. But at this point, my suspect would be the weather as the most important factor." In a tweet, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and warned that those responsible for the accident would face "severe punishments in accordance with the law." He also stated that on Saturday there would be a day of mourning nationwide. It was added to the list of banned airlines of the European Union in 2009, but was removed in December 2016, according to the Aviation Safety Network, a website managed by the independent non-profit organization Flight Safety Foundation. A Bek Air flight carrying 116 passengers and five crew members from Kazakhstan Kzyl-Orda airport made an emergency landing at Astana airport on March 27, 2016, according to ASN. No injuries or fatalities were reported in that incident.

