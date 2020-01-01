Flemington's Wrap: Halvorsen to Target Elite Level After Standish Win

Loading...

"His shape is not really bad, but as he gets older, he got stronger and as they get older, I hope they can continue to run a solid 1200. He's a good horse from a good family. "

Mallyon came down from Queensland in particular to ride the four-year-old son of Magnus and said that Halvorsen has a bright future ahead of him.

"I was a little flat, I couldn't climb it the other day, I had engagements in Queensland, I couldn't get down", said he declared.

"He is obviously a progressive sprinter and we still haven't reached the bottom of him.

"Wait until (the ear muffs) come off. This is the scary part. He always does it all with equipment."

Mallyon said the rising star deserves to be placed towards the Group 1 sprint.

"We were almost going to the Goodwood last year but it just wasn't furnished enough … but we decided to wait a year," he said.

"It would not have seemed out of place at all this year, but if it is not ready, so be it. We will get there in the end."

Earlier in the day, Yulong January won its fourth consecutive race, putting listed collector Chester (January 11) and John Dillon Stakes (January 25) on the radar.

"He wins in the summer and there is probably a reason for that, but if we can get him down to the weights in a good race (like a Rupert Clarke), there could be a good race for him," said l & Coach David Eustace.

"We will certainly return to this long term."

Meanwhile, Peter Gelagotis coached El Don to win the Bagot Handicap entered on Wednesday, after telling his brother Manny after the seven-year-old's last departure that he could win the event 2800 meters.

"I will say that I was very optimistic about it, especially in the last run," he said.

"I especially remember calling my brother and saying, 'Manny, we're going to win the Bagot again this year.' It was a big race.

"You still have to go out and do the work. Huge credit to (jockey) Beau Mertens."

An emotional Gelagotis, who won the same race with Module in 2013, said it meant a lot to be won after being accused last month of administering a prohibited substance to one of his horses.

"We had a good time in the race and I have a situation right now that I have to cross," he said.

"Manny and I are very passionate about our sport, we are passionate about the integrity of sport.

"It is nice to get the right results for the homeowner groups who are involved with us and strongly support us."

Damien Ractliffe is the senior race reporter for The Age.

