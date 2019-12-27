Fixed the same old problems

Loading...

Based on the fighting at the end of the Eastern Conference, the Orlando Magic is expected to reach the 2020 NBA playoffs. However, the team has significant issues with a mark below 500 as the calendar prepares to turn the page and the Magic is far from being a perfect team, especially at the offensive end of the floor.

In this issue of our Holiday Wishlist series, we will show what magic will look for during the Christmas season, including issues with the current roster and what may be in store for the future.

# 1: Shoot and Shoot More

This is not a new problem for the Magic. The Orlando squad has suffered from a lack of shots for some time, but in the past season some key accomplishments have helped the team hide this weakness. This time Orlando is firmly anchored as a three-point shot team with the last five points, which turns out to be fatal in connection with the lack of individual creation.

Evan Fournier is the exception because the veteran wing implements more than 40 percent of its three-point offerings. He is literally the only one who can implement three-pointer values ​​faster than average, and this is where the problem begins. Can Terrence Ross do more than 34 percent of his three? Absolutely the same thing could be said for someone like Aaron Gordon. Overall, the Magic does not have enough ground clearance and costs them every night.

# 2: A return to the form for D.J. Augustin

Much of Orlando’s success in 2018-19 was due to the accomplishments of Augustin and Nikola Vucevic. The two veterans had the best season of their careers at the end of the offensive, which helped cover up many problems. Vucevic appears to have regained their ten-point streak in their last five games, but Augustin is still weak.

After two successive seasons with a 61 percent hit rate, Augustin has dropped. That was predictable in many ways for a player of his size and age, but even if Markelle Fultz plays a prominent role, the magic still needs Augustin's offensive skill. It's too unfair to put too much on the 32-year-old, but the easiest way to force Orlando on the offensive is to get Augustin back on his feet.

# 3: The big step

This may not be the case this season as it is difficult to develop trades for top talent in a vacuum. Still, one of the worst-kept secrets in the NBA is that offensive magic needs a leadership option.

Even last season, when Orlando made a big leap, it was a collective with Vucevic as the team's best offensive player. It is a quality center, but in short, that will not be enough on a big stage. The Magic has intriguing parts spearheaded by Jonathan Isaac's insane defensive potential, but Orlando has nothing to approach a No. 1 scorer. They have struggled to get this player in the past, but at some point it might even be better to get more ping pong balls than they do now. Either way, they have to find "the guy," and until they do, the magic will be pretty predictable.