FiveThirtyEight analyst says the 49ers (and the Seahawks) were incredibly lucky – The Reporter

Don't get me wrong, I love the analysis as much as the next nerd that handles the rules of the slide.

When the numbers can elucidate what just happened in the field, track or hardwood, the fan experience improves. Example: In his 83-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns this season, Matt Breida of the 49ers surpassed 22.3 mph, the fastest of any ball carrier in the NFL this season.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwPB_Gy057g (/ embed)

That is revealing. I mean, anything that moves so fast should be equipped with airbags and a trash can.

Similarly, any data that aims to forecast the future or explain the recent past is an interesting and useful tool.

Then there is FiveThirtyEight.

Not satisfied with the mishaps of the forecast and the retrospective, the Nate Silver team has created an alternative universe, in which all the games of a NFL score this season are reversed. As in: The Seahawks really didn't lose to the 49ers last weekend, but in fact they won.

"What would happen if we could wave a magic wand and visit that reality?" Ty Schalter of FiveThirtyEight posed. "How would the 2019 NFL season have been if each game that ended within a score ended with the opposite result?"

Something like this: the Rams really didn't finish 9-7, they beat the West with 13-3. The Colts finished 11-5 instead of 7-9.

Let's get to the point, okay? There we found a world in which, according to Schalter, "San Francisco and Seattle were lucky."

Namely: The 49ers, who in real life played in 10 games of a score, were not 13-3, but 6-10. And the Seahawks were not 11-5, but 6-10. And the NFL didn't even consider flexing the game last Sunday to primetime. And what was possibly the best game of the regular NFL season never happened. Instead, Pete Carroll's work is in danger. And the 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan tells the Cleveland Browns: “Take Robert Saleh. It's yours. "And where Harry Bailey broke the ice and drowned at the age of nine and didn't save the lives of all the men on that transport.

Do you see how fast things can get off the rails?

Finally, Schalter writes: "Regardless of how accurate (or not) this method is based on the probability of winning than simply looking at the final scores, we know this is true: a team that lost many closed games is likely to be year is not so cursed next year, and a team that won many closed games this season will not be so lucky in 2020 ".

Yes, and if I had splashed a little more musk on my neck in the day, Linda Ronstadt would have accompanied me to my high school's senior dance.

