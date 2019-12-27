Five keys to finally win in Seattle – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Left tackle Joe Staley is the only remaining 49ers player who experienced his last victory in Seattle in 2011. He has experienced much worse since then.

Is there any relevance to a losing streak of eight games there, at least for the 49ers of today who will appear Sunday night looking for first place in the NFC postseason and the NFC West title?

"No, it's a completely new team every year," Staley said. "I am the only one here for almost four years. This is a completely different team and a completely new season."

Love that. The 49ers (12-3) are finally about to reach the playoffs after a five-year absence, and their costumes are forced to look forward instead of reflecting on the (mostly) failures of 2012-18 .

"So nobody has won there since Staley?" Asked George Kittle tight end. "It would be sweet, but we're going to take it like any other road trip. We're not going to focus on the past."

The Seahawks (11-4) can still win the NFC West if they beat the 49ers and recover from the 27-13 loss last Sunday in Arizona, their third home loss this season at the always noisy CenturyLink Field.

The loser goes out to the wild card road next weekend to visit the NFC East champion, either Philadelphia or Dallas. The 49ers would prefer to organize playoff games inside Levi’s Stadium for the first time in their six-year history, even if they are 6-1 on the road this year.

"Throughout the season, our road mechanics have done very well," Staley said. "You go to the road, you pack your running game, you pack your defense and it's something we've done very well."

Here are five steps you should do very well on this trip:

1. Simply write down more

Okay, besides beating the Seahawks, breaking the 20-point barrier could be an important milestone. It has been a barrier in 10 of its last 11 visits, the last eight resulted in losses with a total of 13, 3, 17, 7, 13, 18, 9 and 16 points.

This 49ers team has a sneaky scoring potential, especially with Kittle in tow. His 53 touchdowns and 453 points are second only in the NFL to the Baltimore Ravens, and those are the most points for a 49ers team since Steve Young's last full season in 1998 (479 points).

The seven Seahawks visitors this season have scored at least 20 points, and that has led to losses against New Orleans (33-27), Baltimore (30-16) and last Sunday's discomfort against Arizona (27-13) .

"In order for the crowd not to affect you, the offensive has to click and make great plays, and the defense has to keep them out of the end zone," Kittle said. "We just have to keep playing our kind of football and we hope to get the crowd out of it."

When the Seahawks won 27-24 in overtime on November 11, Kittle was literally in a showcase of excitement, watching from a Levi’s Stadium suite when he missed the first of two consecutive games with knee and ankle injuries.

2. Block better

Why didn't the 49ers score more than 24 points after losing their last game, a 27-24 overtime loss on November 11 at Levi’s Stadium? A major reason was the disruptive force of edge thrower Jadeveon Clowney, who received a sack, five quarterback hits, a forced loose ball and a loose ball recovery for a touchdown. Offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey are healthier in this round. It was Staley's first game since a fibula fracture and McGlinchey's second since knee surgery.

“Yes, it was a bad game. I got the best of me that day, ”Staley said of Clowney. "… I feel so much cooler. I'm going back to that. I've had three straight games and it's probably the best I've felt all season."

The 49ers' biggest concerns could be with an inside thrust against Ben Garland replacement center and potential right guard Daniel Brunskill, who started the last game instead of Mike Person (neck). Brunskill, however, has earned positive reviews from coaches and teammates. “Dan, he loves being physical with these guys. It's amazing, "said Jimmy Garoppolo.

Such physicality is essential for the 49ers to initially trust their hurried attack, led by Raheem Mostert (or Tevin Coleman, or the well-rested Matt Breida). Garoppolo can use that protection to gain time to find Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders, who left after 24 of 83 snapshots the last game with Seattle due to a rib injury that looks much better.

3. Continue applying pressure.

The 49ers may have fired Russell Wilson five times in the last meeting, but that still wasn't enough to avoid a momentum that ended the game and produced a Seahawks field goal.

Dee Ford, who played a third of the snapshots of that game, will not play in this rematch due to a hamstring problem that has kept him out for almost all of the last 1 1/2 months. Therefore, the responsibility lies with Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner to chase Wilson again and not allow him that second chance to create plays out of schedule.

"I know there are two super important parts in a race: obviously beat the offensive lineman and then finish," said Bosa, who has nine catches but only two in the last eight games. "That's what makes great players who they are: Chandler Jones, Von Miller, my brother (Joey). They know how to finish and get the ball out. That's just the next step I have to take."

Wilson has been fired 25 times in the last six Seahawks games, and without left tackle Duane Brown, he will be even more vulnerable. The Seahawks converted only 1 of the 12 third-chance plays in last Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers' third attempt defense ranks second in the NFL (31.5 percent allowed) behind the New England Patriots (30 percent).

4. Have Robbie ready

If this rematch again comes down to a field goal, the 49ers will like their chances much more than last time, when rookie Chase McLaughlin hooked an extra time attempt to the left and allowed the Seahawks to respond with a successful attempt. of field goal.

Gould missed that game with a quadriceps strain and has looked much better in recent weeks. He is 7 out of 7 in his last three games, including the winners in New Orleans and last Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams.

He was named NFC Special Team Week Player on Friday.

Gould has 4 of 4 in field goal attempts in Seattle with the 49ers since 2017, and 8 of 9 of all time since his time at the Chicago Bears.

With the rain forecast to delay Sunday night, conditions should not force the 49ers to avoid Gould. In the rain-soaked defeat in Baltimore on December 1, Gould had a 51-yard attempt blocked when the first half expired, and the 49ers tried unsuccessfully in the fourth and 1 instead of trying a 53-yard field. goal in his final possession with 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

5. Plaster receivers

Don't expect the Seahawks to have Marshawn Lynch return the star attraction beyond the pre-game credits, or even Robert Turbin's bis, whom Wilson counts as one of his best friends.

Once the Seattle suspect line cannot establish ground control, Wilson will attack the 49ers High School and depend on his connection to Tyler Lockett (76 catches, 1,006 yards, 7 touchdowns) and D.K. Metcalf (52-819-6).

Richard Sherman can culminate his Pro Bowl season with a thunderous return to Seattle, and he must rely on his general knowledge plus his familiarity with the Seahawks to deny any heartbreaking play.

"I'm not worried about that," Wilson said in his press conference Thursday. "He is a great player. He is very intelligent and studies the game. He has had an incredible year and is one of the best to play that position."

More attractive to Wilson could be cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who comes from a tough game against the Rams and could be tied with Emmanuel Moseley in the proverbial bullpen. Moseley broke three passes and had 10 tackles in the last meeting with Seattle, when Moseley started eight games instead of Witherspoon.

The stated goal of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh: "Just be relentless with our plaster rules and make sure that when (Wilson) breaks the pocket we find a man and stay with him. The front only has to remain relentless in his career. pass and understand that the play does not end until the whistle blows. "