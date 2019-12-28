Five keys for the Raiders to beat the Broncos and get revenge – The Reporter

Loading...

DENVER – Clench your teeth all you want about the tough defeats against Houston and Jacksonville by imagining what it could have been for the 2019 Oakland Raiders.

As things stand, if everything breaks perfectly Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders could sneak into the playoffs like the No. 6 seed despite those two losses and reach 8-8 instead of A more comfortable 10-6.

Even if the Raiders do not enter, frustrated by a confusing but still semi-reasonable scenario among other contestants, moving from 4-12 to 8-8 would be a great step forward as the Raiders move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

The only healthy way for Raiders to tackle things is to fight for 8-8 and hope for the best. Coach Jon Gruden has been constant throughout the season in which he and the organization are "building something" to last. Double the total of victories from Year 1 to Year 2 would be a good start.

As for the playoffs. . .

"We have many injuries and we have had to adapt to many circumstances," Gruden said. "We have our own problems, we can't worry about anyone else. We'll just take it as it comes."

As for the players, it makes little sense to look at the scoreboard if it means that the man you are blocking or covering is winning in the meantime.

"Honestly, even this past week I didn't know until after the game that we were still in it," said quarterback Derek Carr. "I wasn't checking the scores. I try not to look at anything, it just makes you think of something that doesn't matter right now. "

The Broncos (6-9) have won three of their last four and can finish with the same record as the Raiders in the first year of Vic Fangio as head coach. They even put a beating of 38-24 in Houston on December 8.

Denver has lost the last two to the Raiders, including the first game this season on Monday night, and some players have voiced their opinion on making sure their division rival doesn't hold a place in the playoffs in their territory.

"We lost with them when we went there, now is the time for them to come to us," said Broncos runner Phillip Lindsay. "If they think they will come here and try to secure the playoffs, they have something to come because we are here to win the game."

Five keys to finish .500 and possibly reach the playoffs:

Field Marshal Derek Carr keeps his hands warm

1. Warm up the cold Carr

Carr is 1-9 when temperatures at the start are 45 or less. Even former coach Jack Del Rio noted his struggles for cold weather on Twitter earlier this season. Maybe Carr really plays badly in cold climates, or maybe it happens that he is playing on teams with better talent when the weather is cold.

For example, Carr was 0-10 in his first 10 starts in the NFL and had more to do with his surroundings than with anything else.

“This is a team game. We're all out there, we're all dealing with that, both teams, "Carr said." I just try to win a game. It doesn't bother me a bit. The weather doesn't bother me, we just haven't won.

For offensive coordinator Greg Olson, the temperature of game time is not a factor.

"I think it's a topic of conversation. You have to go back and watch those games, but I know the cold weather doesn't affect Derek Carr," Olson said. “We practice in cold climates. Practice sleeveless. He throws the ball very well. "

It will be the elephant in the room until Carr finally makes its way.

It will be up to defensive coordinator Paul Guenther to design a defensive scheme to confuse Denver quarterback Drew Lock.

2. Confuse Drew Lock

In week 1, the Broncos quarterback was Joe Flacco, who gave way to Brandon Allen, who gave way to Drew Lock, a second-round pick, No. 42 overall, from Missouri. Like the Raiders, the Broncos hope to succeed in a second-round pick, and Lock's first four starts have been encouraging.

In four games, Lock completes 64.3 percent of his passes for 843 yards, six scores and three interceptions. The Broncos have won three of them. Raiders staff worked in the Senior Bowl, during which they saw a lot of Lock.

"You see talent for the arms and you see a young quarterback who is gaining confidence in the system," Gruden said. "He is asked to do more and more every week. He shows very good athleticism. His touch and accuracy have been impressive. He caught our attention, no doubt."

It will be up to the Raiders to change their coverage, have players in positions where they are not normally found and force a rotation of two by a rookie starter.

The sore feet of Tyrell Williams (16) will be tested in the cold weather of Denver.

3. Overcome your wounds.

Josh Jacobs (shoulder) and Richie Incognito (ankle) will make the trip, but they are listed as doubtful and, therefore, are unlikely to play. Assuming they don't, the Raiders' reservations increased a lot against the Chargers and will have to happen again.

DeAndre Washington had 85 yards on 23 carries assuming control as the main bearer of the ball, with Jalen Richard contributing a great quarter and 2 reception. Taking the place of Incognito was Denzelle Good, who played on the left side for the first time in his NFL career and had his best game.

David Sharpe replaced Brandon Parker against the Chargers and starts with Denver. Parker initially replaced Trent Brown, whose season ended with a pectoral tear, but Sharpe replaced him and played well against the Chargers.

Other players expected to play, but who are less than 100 percent, include slot machine Lamarcus Joyner (calf) and wide receiver Tyrell Williams (plantar faciitis on both feet). Both have conditions that can be aggravated by cold weather.

Of particular interest to the secondary Raiders is the Courtland Sutton open receiver (68 receptions, 1,060 yards, six touchdowns) and the rookie uphill rookie Noah Fant (39 receptions, 558 yards, three touchdowns).

Denver's outside linebacker, Von Miller (58), says goodbye to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in a 2018 game.

4. Prevent Von Miller from ruining the game

With marker runner Brandon Chubb lost early in the season, Miller has only seven catches, a pass defended and has not forced a loose ball. The last time Miller had no double-digit catches was in 2013, and the last thing the Raiders need is a screenshot of the final game in an attempt to get there.

You can bet that the Raiders are preparing for the same Miller who has dominated the Super Bowl and has been a defensive player of the year. Depending on where Miller is aligned, that means that Kolton Miller, Sharpe, tight end Darren Waller, Eric Tomlinson and Derek Carrier will have their chances. The same goes for the fullback Alec Ingold.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden's team has reduced penalties and turnovers in recent times.

5. Play clean football

One thing that Gruden really wants to see in Week 17 is an intelligent and disciplined unit that is not done by its own mistakes.

Although the Raiders won only one of the last three games, they had 14 penalties for 118 yards, have reduced the number of fouls before and after the snap and have only one rotation in a lost loose ball.

Of course, two of those games were at home against Tennessee and Jacksonville. The other, in Los Angeles against the Chargers, could also have been, considering the fact that the bleachers and fan noise were essentially a black and silver blackout.

Rest assured that that will not be the case in Denver.

