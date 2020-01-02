Five essential albums to get to know

Loading...

(Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Special collections from the UCLA library)

When the founding Brazilian death thrashers Sepultura recorded "Rise Above" as a bonus track for their 2001 album, Nation, they understood the power of this call to arms. Black flag have always been the rebellious music of those rejected by society.

The rock & # 39; n & # 39; roll process has always been an intensification of everything that came before it. Elvis and Chuck Berry amplified the blues and country basics, then the British Invasion did it to Elvis and Chuck Berry, while American garage groups acting in response to the British Invasion took their sound reductions and made them noisier, meaner and distorted like fucking. What, when you think about it, is what Black Flag did to the Ramones and the rest of punk rock, which was ramping up in 1977. Everywhere, rebellious children always eat their parents.

Over time, Lucky Leader, Guitarist, and Composer Greg Ginn was fed up with being fast, tough, and basic, even though it made the essence of punk worse and harder. Now he has more extreme complex and free-jazz… then slow motion. Black Flag has become a mutation of heavy metal. Music visibly designed to incite riots now made shaven-headed thugs who fell in love with the black flag riot against their. Some dysfunctional and alienated children are not happy until they alienate those with whom they have sought community. They decide that they are happiest to be rejected.

Black Flag stays fresh and explosive, due to the ferocity with which they hit the most vicious riffs and the science of Ginn's howling and idiosyncratic guitar. In the end, it is the conviction of these antisocial songs that always translates. Like all grownups, they represented all of the poetic threats they made.

Here are the five most crucial Black Flag records.

1. The first four years (1983)

Black Flag has evolved rapidly over the years, leading to the first crucial album of 1981, damaged. Progress was recorded on a series of PEs and singles, collected on The first four years. Most famous / oldest singer BF Henry Rollins proclaimed him his "Favorite Black Flag Album". It is telling that it is not on this disc. Future Circle jerks/OF! singer Keith Morris characteristics on the first materials, the only Black Flag singer to sing with a semblance of melody on music closer to the Ramones.

Jealous again launched the leather howl that would now characterize the sound of Black Flag, courtesy of Ron Reyes. Ginn also started using a Peavey solid state PA head for amplification. The hard solid-state distortion added a crunchy, jagged tonal edge to the science of the freeform atonal solo guitar he had added. With Dez Cadena replacing Reyes, the tear in the throat, sonically, looked like an atomic explosion, making the threat palpable in new hymns like "American Waste".

2. damaged (nineteen eighty one)

Picking up Henry Rollins, a shaved head howler from Washington, during their summer tour of 81 and playing Cadena on the rhythm guitar, Black Flag perfected the material that would become damaged on the road to the Unicorn studios in West Hollywood on Santa Monica Boulevard. With Cadena filling the space that existed in the already dense sonic and Rollins leaving even more shards of tonsils on the microphone screen than any previous singer, Black Flag cut off the longest-standing greatest player in the early days of hardcore.

damaged was less on hyperthyroid tempos than future thrash bands. It was about explosiveness, heaviness and propulsion powerful enough to guarantee that it was not heavy metal. Remember, the six-string fusion of Ritchie Blackmore's Ginn, Ornette Coleman and Captain Beefheart added a crazy and discordant threshold that saved them from proto-speed-metaldom. Factor in the air of side A which was a long exercise in antisocial fuck-youism, with a setback that seemed to be a prolonged treatise on a psychotic break. damaged is one of the canonical records of punk, a model of musical aggression wherever it appears.

3. Demos 1982

Despite the quantum artistic leap Black Flag has taken with damaged, it marked the beginning of a difficult period in their history. To begin with, longtime producer Spot felt that the two-guitar line had "ruined" their sound. Then Unicorn Records, a subsidiary of MCA which distributes the disc, dropped the ball after MCA director Al Bergamo declared it an "anti-parenting record". Black Flag pasted stickers bearing the judgment of Bergamo across damagedThe sleeve of; Unicorn continued, preventing Black Flag from issuing recordings under their name for several years. The group was still on tour for the album, losing drummer Robo, a Colombian national who was allegedly AWOL from his country's army, when he was arrested by British customs after a heavy tour in english. Emil Johnson temporarily drummed on their summer tour of 1982. And the group learned in Vancouver that DOA teenager Keith Moon Chike Biscuits was suddenly free and brought him back to THE

A 10-track demonstration session was cut in the Total Access studios, made up of equipment that the group tested on the road. damaged Appointment. With tempos varying beyond the speed of a blitzkrieg, a demanding hardcore audience and increasingly heavy elements of heavy metal and free-jazz, it is not surprising that Black Flag both annoyed and confused his audience. In truth, the songs – most of which have resurfaced as a recording through the next two official BF releases – have spanned damagedIs explosive, corrosive side B. The attack of the Ginn / Cadena guitar sharpened and gained in definition, the deformed chug bass of Chuck Dukowski became a cement mixer and the drums of Biscuits oscillated more dynamically than the stiff military cadences of Robo. Rollins' voice was now an instrument of howling and anguished destruction, delivering Ginn's heartbreaking poetry like no other. Versions of future standards such as "My War" and "Slip It In" have received their final version here. And the material Cadena wrote such as “What can you believe?” Explodes here before taking it to her future DC3 project. It may be Black Flag's best record, and it has never been legally released. Thank you, Unicorn Records.

4. My war (1984)

By the time Unicorn Records imploded in 1983 and Black Flag was able to return to action, it was a very different group. Only Ginn and Rollins remained: bassist / right-hand man Dukowski, guitarist Cadena and Biscuits all fell apart from Ginn's singular and strict vision. progeny drummer Bill Stevenson, drifting with Milo Aukerman gone to college, was written by Ginn and submitted to the group's eight-hour practice grind, instructed by Ginn in how to play slower and heavier than its usual propulsion. Thus, the three entered Redondo Beach's full access recording with Spot in December 1983, Ginn shooting the double rights six and four strings, the latter under the bass name "Dale Nixon."

Insightful critics castigated My war for its "lack of overall feel". But of course, look at how it is recorded. And the most harassed of Black Flag for having "made heavy metal", certainly exacerbated by their appearance with long hair on the road for the promotion of the album, Kira Roessler replacing "Dale Nixon". It is a simplistic thought. Truth be told, although most of this and the following Slide it in was better made by the Chuck Biscuits range, My war was an evolution of damagedThis is the second side. True, the humor that had raised the extremist Black Flag since Keith Morris opened his mouth was gone, but it allowed brutality, anger and depression to flourish. It doesn't get liberally more hostile than the title track written by Dukowski. Meanwhile, the song trio of over six minutes crushing the second side provided a road map for everyone from the Melvins to Name Your Fave Sludge Metal Or Slowcore Band.

5. Slide it in (1984)

The seeds sown by damaged both sides bloom fully here. It's Black Flag like an assault machine. The Kira / Bill rhythm section is completely hardened and Rollins is comfortable in his role of amalgamating Morrison / Manson. The opening punch one-two from the slow-build title track and "Black Coffee" erase the trunk of all of the gear from 1983. While the slut shame of "Slip It In" probably wouldn't work not well these days, the 4 am anxiety of "Black Coffee" is one of Ginn's most enduring copywrites. "Wound Up", meanwhile, makes an ode to harassment more sinister than the hit of the police period "Every Breath You Take" and rocks much harder too.

Rollins has long collaborated with Dukowski on "The Bars", creating one of the group's most effective howlers. There would be a few other Black Flag recordings after that. But that was the last coherent and explosive statement from a group, perhaps posthumously better understood than in their tumultuous life. Black Flag has proven that creativity can be stimulated by a chaotic life, and an already intense musical form can be made even more breathtaking and wild. Black Flag ate shit in a van for 10 years for your sins. And all you got was a T-shirt with four black bars on it. Go figure.