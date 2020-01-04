Five-day tests are sweeter than four

Loading...

More likely, in a four-day match, they would have founded their first innings in exactly the same way as they did, posting an unbeatable total and bringing New Zealand on time. tea on the second day, which, to reiterate the strongest call of four days, would be a Friday.

Loading

Change the scene now at the first rounds of New Zealand. In the current five-day match, New Zealand is fighting for survival. They are more likely to win than the Gold Coast Titans claim the next Premier's position. But they at least have a theoretical chance to make a huge score and create a bizarre victory with three more days to play. If they only had two days left to play, their chances of winning would be zero. As with the Titans, give them more time (say, 50 years), their chances of coming out triumphant increase over time. Marginally.

Back to reality. New Zealand can only hope for a draw. Australia, even after twin Toms, Latham and Blundell's resistance to the new ball, is confident of winning. What if there were only two days left? In a four-day match, New Zealand's chances of saving the match would increase dramatically, which would only strengthen their resolve to block as if their lives depended on it. But they wouldn't have to work as hard to earn it.

If it was a four-day match, would Australia's approach to bowling be more aggressive? This too is hard to imagine. Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc, James Pattinson and Nathan Lyon, a top-notch bowling attack, have worked hard to break New Zealand's opening partnership. Tim Paine created inventive attack fields, first with a cord of stacked sheets, then with short cover and central window sensors, looking for a breakthrough. Australia had no shortage of urgency or business. The last session of the second day (which was a Saturday) has been the best session in the series so far. If it had been a four-day match, such a session would have reduced the chances of a result. Instead, we have three days to go, a wider range of possible outcomes and a sizable mountain still ahead of the Black Caps.

As it has been all summer, and as it will be more and more in the future, the day has been a stench. The easy-paced gate and the draining heat make Australia unlikely to require follow-up, if they had this option. Consider the four day alternative. New Zealand beats on day three and Australia no longer has time to beat again. The stopwatch forces them to forward New Zealand and the tired bowlers run out of steam or, worse, break down. Or, if New Zealand passes the 254-point follow-up goal late on the third day and Australia beats again, you can already log the game in the twilight and call the strains early, for them Sunday afternoon drinks.

Proponents of the four-day dream suggest that, simply by shortening the length of a test match, teams would shake up their overtaking faster, captains would play recklessly to fabricate a win, and the weekend of everyone would focus on an arvo Sunday thriller, just like the footy season. Perhaps. But not in a game that looks like this, or anyone in this hot summer.

Test matches weren't always scheduled as five-day contests. Throughout history, they have been limited to three and four days, they have been unlimited (with unlimited possibilities of time consumption) and they have been timeless. One hundred and forty-two years of trial and error have come to an ideal five-day point, which in recent years has produced a rewarding game of wins and losses. The four-day matches simply facilitate the draws for teams that cannot win or do not want to take risks. If you want a reason to have fun with a successful formula, you may want better reasons than freeing up the schedule for more T20 and spicing up your Sabbath.