First MFi-certified LED flash for iPhone 11 photography now available

We recently discovered that Apple has introduced a new set of specifications for the MFi program that allows third parties to create flash accessories for photographers with the latest iPhones. Now Anker has launched the first product in the new category with its Lightning-based iPhone LED flash.

Anker announced that the new MFi iPhone LED flash will be available today on its website and Amazon (not yet emerging).

It comes in for a reasonable $ 50 and has some great features, such as compatibility with Apple's camera app and third-party camera apps, works as off-axis and direct fill-in flash, uses 1/4 ″ ISO confirmation and offers up to 10,000 shots per load. You can charge it with any Lightning cable.

Please note that it is only compatible with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

