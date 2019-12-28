First Google Pixel 4a leak program & # 39; s from the next budget device

Loading...

The first potential images of Pixel 4a from Google arrived just before the end of the year! Thanks to @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, these CAD-based renders give us a good idea of ​​what we can expect from Google's second budget device …

As usual with such leaks, it is important to take things with a pinch of salt. There is always a chance that details may be lost in the translation or changed before launch. That said, there is a pretty decent track record available at @OnLeaks.

As we expected based on last year's design, the Pixel 4a comes very close to the design of the standard Google Pixel 4. There is a rectangular camera housing in the upper left corner, but in this case it shows only a single camera sensor in contrast to the dual sensors of the 4. This is something we expected given the budget nature of the device.

In addition, the device also includes a fingerprint sensor on the back, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the same USB-C port and speakers on the bottom.

The display is perhaps the biggest change here. In contrast to the Pixel 3a, it has very thin edges all around and uses a hole for the forward-facing camera sensor. Apparently the display on the smaller model will be somewhere between 5.7 and 5.8 inches, just a small increase. The Google Pixel 4a apparently measures 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2 mm.

In particular, this is not the first leak of the Pixel 4a. In a recent episode of Alphabet Scoop we discussed some Pixel 4a details, including a slightly higher price tag, at least for the XL model. Our sources also mentioned that it will arrive around the same time of the year, which we assume is a new Google I / O launch.

