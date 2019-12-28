Firefighters rescue a cat named Cayenne and his tree owner

Loading...

Vermont firefighters received a unique call on Christmas Eve after receiving a call to retrieve a cat named Cayenne and its tree owner. Fire response teams were sent to a house in South Burlington, Vermont, at approximately 10:30 p.m. after someone tried to retrieve Cayenne from the tree branch and got stuck. While everyone (and all cats) involved is fine, firefighters urged people not to call them if an animal seems to be trapped in a tree. This is because calls like these can take valuable resources that would be necessary to respond to a fire. It can be risky for first responders. "We would like to take a moment to remind our residents that at no time is it a good idea to try to rescue an animal from a tree," fire department officials said in a Facebook post. Instead, they say, pet owners should try to place food at the base of the tree and wait at least a full day, if possible.

Courtesy of the South Burlington Fire Department.

