Firefighters, Food Locker deliver toys, turkeys – The Reporter

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, a line of cars stretched from the street in front of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vacaville to the parking lot. The families in the vehicles were waiting to pick up toys and food at the annual event organized by the Vacaville Toy Drive and St. Mary’s Food Locker Firefighters Association.

Each family that enrolled in the Food Locker received a card that told them what time to present on Saturday morning to help the distribution flow smoothly.

Families lined up in their vehicles at the Catholic Church of Santa Maria on Saturday morning to receive toys and food distributed by the Vacaville Firefighters Association and the Santa María Food Locker. (Matt Sieger – The reporter)

And he did. Some parents came without their children, collecting toys to be able to wrap gifts at home for Christmas. Others came as whole families, children received toys from other children, children from firefighters and other families who came out to help.

Amanda Whitley, whose husband Brian Whitley is a firefighter, was helping with her three children, Brian, 9; Aiden, 6: and Alexis, 5. On Friday they had helped sort the toys. On Saturday they had fun delivering them to the children in the cars.

Young Brian was accompanied by Cody Bassey, 8, who is professional in this kind of thing.

"Years ago, they (the Vacaville Fire Department and paramedics) had to come to help us with a medical emergency for my wife," Cody's father Justin Bassey explained. "To give them back, we had Cody run a cookie campaign and raise money for his charity fund and he just shot from there."

Bassey's wife, Liz, Cody and Cody's 5-year-old brother, Max, were helping on Saturday.

"We like to teach our children the value of giving back to people who may need a little more than we do," said Bassey, who teaches at Vacaville High. “And we love going out with this group of people. They have made us feel very welcome here and we are all very good friends too. So it has been a really good experience for us. "

The toy distribution group consisted of more than 20 firefighters, command personnel, recruits from the Fire Department Academy and youth from the Vacaville Fire Explorer Program (15-19) who are interested in learning about a career in service firemen's. Many of the firefighters arrived with wives and children. The children were a small army of gifts when cars stopped to receive gifts.

Vacaville city firefighter Dave Wonnell, who has coordinated the collection of toys for three years, said the toys delivered on Saturday were only a fraction of everything the department received in its annual campaign.

"We started collecting right after Thanksgiving and then we finished our collection period about a week before Christmas," he said. “Most of our toys go to Christmas Wish, and they have identified low-income families and families with financial difficulties … We are more or less just the body of the collection. This is fun for our families of firefighters to give back. ”

"The community is what we should be grateful for because the community pulls out the toys," said Vacaville Firefighters Association president Matt Moreno. "We put containers in all our fire stations and the community brings toys for thousands."

The driving of toys began in 1995 by Brian Moore, the president of the association at that time.

"It just became our flagship event where all our families come together," said Moreno. "It is definitely a rewarding experience to be able to help so many children in need. But it is also useful for our children, who learn the value of giving, understanding that there are less fortunate children and are lucky enough to be where they are. And it is really nice to see the children help other children. "

After the distribution of toys and food to the 200 families, firefighters take a load of other toys they have put aside and drive their fire trucks to the underserved communities of Vacaville.

"Usually, we don't announce the date and make it a surprise for the community," Moreno said.

"We appear, lights and sirens," Wonnell added. "All the children will begin to leave their homes to see what is happening and we will begin to distribute toys."

After the families in the row of cars in St. Mary's received their toys, they turned the corner of the parking lot. There they were received by volunteers from St. Mary’s Food Locker, which is under the direction of Brian Perley.

"We make 200 food baskets for Christmas every year," he said, "we coordinate with the fire department to come and bring toys, which they do so generously."

All families receive a turkey, cranberry sauce, rice, potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, onion, chicken broth, milk, cheese, rolls, margarine, hot chocolate and dessert (cake or cake, of your choice). The baskets come in three familiar sizes: 1-2, 3-5, 6-plus.

The Food Locker was launched in 1982. Don Krch, coordinator and treasurer, has been involved since 2008.

"We have been blessed with food and support from the community and the Lord for this to continue," he said.

Krch and Perley have witnessed many moving moments, as families who receive food and toys are often very grateful and excited.

The Food Locker, which provides bags of food to Vacaville residents five days a week, has more than 140 volunteers.

"It's very good for us," said Krch, while overseeing Saturday's operation. "This group loves what they are doing."