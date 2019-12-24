Fire sales and youth movement

Loading...

There's not much the Cleveland Cavaliers could do to turn themselves into a playoff squad this year. The Cavs are near the Eastern Conference basement in the second year after LeBron James was rebuilt and are full of players trying to figure out what they are. In addition, the squad has a head coach who has been leading an NBA team in its first year and has had some major, though expected, growing pains this year.

If there's good news, the Cavaliers seem to have a plan, and while it's hard to lose, the franchise has a vision of how it should be part of a process this year to get the team back into the off-season soon. Given that this is the spirit of giving, our vacation wish list for the team focuses on two things: give other players franchises and spend more minutes on a handful of people who are not going anywhere.

# 1: Find trading partners for some of their veterans

The Cavs, like any team on the outside looking into the off-season, should have both eyes on the future. Your rotation is full of young people who are still figuring out how to play with each other and devoting as much time as possible to that would be wise. Admittedly, Cleveland did this properly – of the team's 2,698 properties this year, according to Cleaning the Glass, only 117 didn't consider any of their youngest guards (Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr., Collin Sexton). – but it is still devoted to some older players who may be attractive to competitors and may throw off future assets.

They started this on Monday by negotiating Jordan Clarkson with the Jazz for Dante Exum and a pair of second-round picks. The question is who will be treated next and who will have to stay in the city after the beginning of February. Tristan Thompson's expiring deal would surely spark some interest in the retail market (perhaps from the clippers who could use a little more size), and although Kevin Love is a more difficult case because he owes a lot of money in the future, he's still a terrible one A good basketball player who knows what it takes to win a ring. The team still has time to close, but once it's here, making the best deals available for these players wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

# 2: air some discomfort

I'm writing this on Festivus, and boy, does it sound like the Cavs could use some of the grievance. Your squad has a strange mix of veterans and teens, which is a difficult task for an experienced NBA coach to keep balanced. Of course, Cleveland is not overseen by an experienced NBA coach, and it has been reported that there have been some major growth concerns as John Beilein got used to league life. Getting the team together and figuring out how to deal with these various issues in a constructive manner would be pretty good, both in the short term and assuming that Beilein is the man who will lead the team in the future (and that certainly sounds like it as it is) – long term. I recommend playing laser tag.

# 3: embrace the youth and watch them grow

The good news here is that Cleveland has done a pretty good job on this. The team consists of eight players with an average playing time of more than 20 minutes, two of whom are beginners (Garland, Porter) and one beginner (Sexton). Young rotation players like Cedi Osman and Larry Nance also have solid mileage, while rookie shooter Dylan Windler will give them the much-needed shots on every debut. In the event that they can figure out moves for guys like Love and Thompson hitting younger players and / or players, what happened to Jordan Clarkson makes this a lot easier. However, to repeat something from an earlier period, this Cavs team should have both eyes on the future, and the distribution of the minutes in its rotation should reflect this.

As they continue to play together, the Cavs want their young players to start putting things together. Beilein wants to see a better flow of attacks, starting with the fact that his young guards are more willing and able to walk past his offensive system. There is a lot to do defensively as they learn to play both individual and team defense at the NBA level. It is crucial to give young people the opportunity to deal with things. Along the way, however, they will assess who is making progress, who is not and what roles they will belong to in the future.

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) cleveland cavaliers (t) nba christmas day games