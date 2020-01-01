Fire in the German zoo kills more than 30 animals, the authorities say – National

Loading...

A fire in a zoo in western Germany in the first minutes of 2020 killed more than 30 animals, including apes, monkeys, bats and birds. Police said the fire may have been caused by sky lanterns fired to celebrate the New Year.

Several witnesses said they saw the cylindrical paper lanterns with small fires flying near Krefeld Zoo shortly after midnight in the night sky, Gerd Hoppmann, head of the city's criminal police, told reporters.

"People said they saw these sky lanterns flying low near the zoo and then they started to burn," said Hoppmann.

The police and fire department received the first emergency calls at 12:38 p.m.

CONTINUE READING:

According to a report by humane society, the Greater Vancouver Zoo fails because of its animals



The zoo near the Dutch border reported that the entire monkey house had burned down and more than 30 animals had been killed, including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys, as well as bats and birds.

The story continues under the advertisement

Only two chimpanzees were saved from the flames by firefighters. They have suffered burns, but are in a stable condition, said zoo director Wolfgang Dressen.

"It's almost a miracle that Bally, a 40-year-old chimpanzee, and Limbo, a younger man, survived this inferno," said Dressen, adding that many zookeepers were shocked by the devastation.

"We have to work through the grieving process seriously," said Dressen. "This is an unfathomable tragedy."

The director of the zoo also said that many of the dead animals in the wild are at risk of extinction.

The zoo said that in addition to the two rescued chimpanzees, the gorilla garden near the monkey house did not go up in flames and that gorilla Kidogo and six other members of his family group are alive.

1:40

The Humane Society claims that animals failed at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

The Humane Society claims that animals failed at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

Criminal police officer Hoppmann said the use of sky lanterns in Krefeld and most other parts of Germany was illegal, and called for the people who fired them or anyone who witnessed anything to contact the police.

Germans usually greet the new year with fireworks at midnight and private individuals are allowed to buy and ignite fireworks. Sky lanterns are both illegal and unusual in Germany.

Sky lanterns, sometimes called Chinese lanterns, are a kind of paper hot air balloon. They have been used for festive events in Asia for centuries.

The story continues under the advertisement

According to Hoppmann, the investigators found some used lanterns on the floor that were not completely burned. They were 34 centimeters long and made of white paper. There was an opening at the bottom through which a small fire would have been hung. The fire warms the air inside and makes it fly and shine at night.

Hoppmann said some of the lanterns had handwritten notes.

The Krefeld Zoo opened in 1975 and annually attracts around 400,000 visitors. It remains closed on Wednesday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) German Zoo Feuer (t) Germany (t) Germany Zoo Feuer (t) Krefeld Zoo (t) Krefeld Zoo Germany (t) Zoo (t) Zoo Animals (t) Zoo Animals Killed (t) Zoo Animals (t) Zoo Feuer Germany (t) world