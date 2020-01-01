Fire in Halifax apartment building, which according to the police is being investigated for arson – Halifax

Loading...

Published on January 1, 2020 at 4:37 pm

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

The Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a structural fire in a residential building at Block 5500 on Victoria Road on New Year's Day.

The police responded at 4:23 p.m. on January 1st after several calls reported seeing smoke in the building.

CONTINUE READING:

The windmill road is closed after a collision has damaged the electricity pylon



According to the police, firefighters quickly took part and put out the fire. Tenants who have temporarily evacuated the building have since returned and no injuries have been reported.

In the meantime, the fire investigators confirmed that the fire was accidentally started and the matter was turned over to the police as a fire investigation.

CONTINUE READING:

The Texan murder suspect arrested in Halifax had been on the run for months: the police



The ongoing arson investigation is at an early stage, police say, and anyone with information is asked to call 902-490-5016.

The story continues under the advertisement

1:36

Halifax police arrest a Texas suspect

Halifax police arrest a Texas suspect

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR