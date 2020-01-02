Final of "The Mandalorian": what Darksaber means for the future of Star Wars

Loading...

"The Mandalorian" ended its first season with a huge suspense that will make fans wish they could use their jetpacks to fly to the future for another episode.

But the cliffhanger of the episode is a symbol of where the Star Wars franchise can go and the high potential of what might be reserved as we go.

The final episode of the first season of the show, entitled "Redemption," saw the conclusion of the events set out in the previous episode. Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his team of IG-11 (Taika Waititi), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) make their final efforts to save Baby Yoda and avoid the claws of the evil empire.

A lot happens in this episode. Multiple battles with stormtroopers unfold as Command advances towards security. He joins his former enemy IG-11 to escape after Mando suffers an injury. The group ends up almost certain (except for a major death). Mando ends the season with the goal of bringing Baby Yoda to his own species and accepting him as one of his own.

But it is the final moment of the episode that changes things forever. Moff Gideon (Gian Carlo Esposito) comes out of a TIE fighter with a shiny black blade. The weapon, as fans of the television programs "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" will know, is the Darksaber, a legendary weapon linked to the Mandalorian creed, the Sith and the Jedi.

It is also a brief moment in which we can see the future of the Star Wars franchise.

In many ways, the future of Star Wars is here. We saw the conclusion of the Skywalker saga with "The Rise of Skywalker", a film that has divided fans, critics and super fans. But "The Mandalorian" has been really well received. Fans enjoy it, critics love it and pop culture embraces it with Baby Yoda memes. All signs point to a positive reaction.

The positivity is similar to what we have seen with programs such as "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels". These weekly Star Wars shows have excited endless fans. Rotten Tomato's scores show that all these television products have been well received. "Rebels" has 100% in Rotten Tomatoes, while "The Clone Wars" has a 94% score.

Darth Maul wields the dark saber in "The Clone Wars".

Screenshot, "The Clone Wars", Disney Plus

It makes sense, then, for Star Wars to continue along this path. The movies are not up to par. All recent Star Wars movies have struggled to succeed in the eyes of critics and the public. Television may be the right way forward.

Television as a medium for Star Wars will allow the franchise to return to its roots. Each of the films is literally entitled "episodes", which means that each chapter of the trilogies is a piece of a larger puzzle. Going to the media completely, with the movie out of here or there that could present a cross event, allows Star Wars to embrace that idea to the fullest. The weekly episodes would allow a better storytelling, a better view of the Star Wars universe and an opportunity for producers to correct correctly if they see that their story is not suitable for many fans.

We have seen this with "The Clone Wars". Before the animated program came out, our knowledge of what happened during that time came from "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and our imagination. But the program gave us a broader view of the war, which broadened our understanding of the movies and gave us a new understanding of the Star Wars universe. We learned about Anakin Skywalker and his fall, Ahoska Tano, the Darksaber and much more for the show. Some of the most important Star Wars characters and moments, for example, the return of Darth Maul and the main battles of the "Clone Wars", appear in that program. The show had room to breathe. It may take time to configure the context and arcs of the story that a 2.5-hour movie cannot do.

Star Wars could become the face of the Disney Plus streaming service. We expect a new content from Marvel Cinematic Universe in the next year or two, shows like "The Falcon and the Winter Solider" and "WandaVision" will fall in 2020, but Star Wars is still a bit unknown. We know a series of Obi-Wan Kenobi. But otherwise, it is not clear what will come next.

Turning Star Wars to Disney Plus completely will allow us to see the moments that we have only seen in live action cartoons. The Darksaber is a perfect example of this. The weapon only appeared in animated shows. He was known only to those who watched the cartoon series and read about the history of Star Wars. Now, a whole range of casual and hardcore fans can talk about Darksaber and its implications.

The Darksaber merges the old with the new. Gather everyone who saw "The Clone Wars" along with those who are watching this live action series. And this is a good thing. More shows like "The Mandalorian" with more references to past shows and moments of animated shows will only unite the Star Wars family.

And it will allow producers and creators to introduce even more traditions and stories into the public atmosphere. We could explore the Star Wars universe 1,000 years in the future or 2,000 years in the past. We could see the Sith and Jedi wars. We could see ships that we had never seen before.

The Star Wars franchise can become something new, bold and different from everything we've seen before. All you have to do is concentrate on being on television.

"The Mandalorian" is proof that the real-action Star Wars shows can work. Now it is up to Disney and Star Wars to see how far it can expand.