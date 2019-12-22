Final Fantasy XV ships 8.9 million units worldwide

Loading...

Thanks to Square Enix

Final Fantasy XV was released on November 29, 2016 for PC, PS4 and Xbone More than 8.9 million units shipped worldwide. This figure makes it the third best-selling main line Final Fantasy game behind Final Fantasy VII and FFX.

Square Enix set the stage for the series in 1987. 32 years, 15 mainline games and various remakes and spin-offs later, the Final Fantasy video game series is sold out 147 million units worldwide.

The director of GameSpot, Peter Brown, gave Final Fantasy XV one 8/10 when he published his review on November 28, 2016. Likeminded critics and video game stores also received the game positively.

If you prefer to play your games on mobile devices, a chibi-style version of the game is now available for download. It is called the Pocket edition, available in both App Store and Play Store. The game is also available on Google's game streaming platform, Stadia. However, its performance is ambitious.

