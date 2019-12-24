Filip Benkovic Latest | CeltsAreHere

Loading...

If we learned some of Brendan Rodgers' time at Celtic, we learned to read between the lines when the manager spoke. Most of the time I didn't go out and say it, but the words I used to convey the situation of any player gave you the information you needed.

When asked about Fillip Benkovic this week, the Leicester manager answered questions about the defender's immediate future with the Croatian who has not yet made his first appearance on the team for Leicester.

Benkovic helped Celtic triple last season and at that time Neil Lennon was eager to keep the man beyond the loan agreement that Brendan Rodgers had taken him to Celtic.

It did not materialize in the summer, but Celtic could now have renewed optimism if the Celtic manager is still interested in Filip with Rodgers' response this week.

"It depends. If there is the right equipment for him and there is the right possibility, then, of course, we will see it," Rodgers told RecordSport.

"He stayed behind, he offered us very good coverage, he has been involved in some of the games under 23, so he has been playing football."

"We will see how that develops over the course of January."

The Celts have Christopher Jullien, Kristoffer Ajer, Hatem Elhamed, Jozo Simunovic and Nir Bitton to call the center of the back. Jozo and Hatem are out for now: could Celtic bring the defender back in January for his push in 2020?