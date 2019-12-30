Ferrari really wants F1 budget limits to be stricter

Loading...

Photo: Giuseppe Cacace / AFP (Getty)

While many renowned Formula 1 teams are not so happy with the new cost limits that will be implemented in 2021, there is a team that is not satisfied with the restrictions for a completely unexpected reason. Ferrari does not believe that the caps are strict enough.

If you need a review, F1 teams can only spend $ 175 million per season in 2021, not including driver salaries or engine development. Basically, if you spend money on car performance, that counts for the budget limit. Apart from the engines. That, apparently, is different.

But in Ferrari's eyes, $ 175 million is still too generous. In fact, Ferrari believes that F1 will eventually die if the series does not begin to improve its economic viability, reports Autosport. There's more here:

"I think we have reached a relatively good compromise in terms of the cost limit, which today applies to the chassis," said Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri.

"We have been in favor because we believe it is good for the economic sustainability of Formula 1. In time, the budget limit should cover more of the car, the power units, the drivers as well, several other things, because ultimately if the Sport is not economically viable, it will die slowly.

"Therefore, we consider it our responsibility to ensure that it is economically viable, and in doing so, I must say that we have and others, that we have mainly made certain sacrifices, so that smaller teams get more money." . "

In the past, F1 was known for closing deals with individual teams: small monetary bonuses or structural changes that would only appease a specific team. Ferrari was often one of them; As a heritage team, he received additional funds to ensure that he would continue in the sport. Despite not having won a championship since 2008, that equity financing still ensured that Ferrari remained the highest paid team. Those small bonuses have been reduced in 2021.

Interestingly, Ferrari seems to agree with that. He seems to be looking at the big picture: it is better for F1 in the long run if all teams have a more economical base. It almost sounds a little noble.

Until you remember that Ferrari is also preparing to spend millions of dollars more than usual during 2020 to gain an advantage over the competition before they have to start to reign. Camilleri predicts a "record year" in terms of expenses in 2020 It is better to leave some additional millions now before it is time to join the rest of the grid to reduce things.

