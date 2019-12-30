Ferrari On Ice: Daring Monza SP2 Owner Snow Drifts $ 2 Million Speedster

Loading...

Rudolph, the red nose reindeer, would be jealous of the Ferrari Monza SP2, a stunning machine that seems unstoppable on icy roads.

The fact that it doesn't have a roof to protect that very expensive interior from elements of nature, or friends, in this case – you'll see what we're talking about in one of the videos shared below the owner of this unrestricted limited production special from Maranello due to having a lot of fun in the Italian Giau pass.

With a gentle push on the pedal and steady hands, Instagrammer PowerslideLover gave a stunning show in the Dolomites, unleashing a fraction of the amazing power of the V12 engine and holding it aside for a few precious moments, much to the delight of those present, who have recorded the stunts on video.

Remind me, what's special about the Ferrari Monza SP2?

Based on the same platform as the 812 Superfast, the Monza SP1 and SP2 experienced their public premiere at last year's Paris Auto Show as the first two models in a series of tailor-made cars Ferrari calls the 'Icona' series .

The SP1 lets the scales dry 1500 kg (3.307 lbs), while a passenger seat in the SP2 increases the weight by 20 kg (44 lbs). Both have a ton (or so to speak) of carbon fiber in their construction and have no traditional windshield or roof.

If you are brave enough, you could reach 0-100 km / h (0-62 mph) in just 2.9 seconds, identical to the 812 Superfast, and a maximum speed of just over 300 km / h (186 mph). The engine is a sonorous 6.5-liter V12 engine with natural suction that produces 810 PS (799 hp / 596 kW) and 719 Nm (530 lb-ft) of torque.

Ferrari builds 499 units and they are all spoken for, despite a starting price of nearly $ 2 million.