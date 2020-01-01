Ferguson Expects Stars To Provide The Biggest Test To Date For Thunder

Loading...

"It will be huge," said Ferguson. "They're playing very good cricket right now and they have a lot of experience in the line-up, so they're going to be a team that will be a bit of a measurement stick throughout the tournament, no doubt.

"They are really well led by Glenn Maxwell, so it will be a huge test and I think we are ready to do it. We have to do our best to win there. "

Chris Morris celebrates the Thunder's three-point victory over the Adelaide Strikers. Credit: Getty

Steyn has returned 1-29 on three overs and 2-12 on two overs in his two Big Bash appearances so far and his name alone is expected to draw an exceptional crowd to the Sydney Showground Stadium.

The grounds of the Sydney Olympic Park have been criticized in recent years, but the organizers have deliberately refused to give the Thunder a home game to make sure the track is good.

Ferguson is happy with the way the team plays in around a third of their regular games.

"I'm really happy," said Ferguson. "If we play close to our best, we are really going to give everyone a run for their money and beat the most when we are at our best.

Dale Steyn is one of the most prominent players in the Big Bash. Credit: Getty

"We know we're not going to be perfect at the start of the tournament, or ever, but we're going to improve a little with each game and make sure we learn from each game. We want to peak at the right time at the end of the tournament. "

The 73-year-old 73-year-old hit in Adelaide put him ahead of Alex Carey as the competition's top scorer. Ferguson has 229 points with an average of 76.33 and a strike rate of 150.

Some would argue that the Thunder's best order is a bit thin, but if Ferguson and Usman Khawaja, who scored 63 50's against the Strikers, continue to occupy the field, then the team will improve to sixth place last season.

"It's about trying to stay as calm as possible," said Ferguson. "I never really feel like I am comfortable, as I am sure anyone around the mock would say. I am delighted to be able to contribute . "

Tom Decent is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald

