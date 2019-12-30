Federals settle for 3 men in Utah-based email sales scam

Loading...

LAS VEGAS – Operators of a Utah-based work-at-home plan will pay more than $ 1.4 million to resolve a complaint of unfair and deceptive practices that used unwanted emails, fake celebrity endorsements, and fake news stories for Sell ​​their products in more than a dozen brands, the Federal Trade Commission said Monday.

Effen Ads LLC owners Jason Brailow and Brandon Harshbarger, along with an affiliate marketing network called W4 LLC, accumulated more than 50,000 orders from 2015 to 2017 at a typical cost of $ 97, according to an FTC complaint filed in November .

Mass unsolicited emails included fake "de" lines that named news organizations such as CNN or Fox News and "subject" lines that falsely suggested the endorsement of celebrities such as investor Warren Buffett and personal finance expert Suze Orman .

The agreements reached on December 20 imposed a $ 11.3 million sentence against Nevada-based Brailow, Harshbarger and Effen Ads, and prohibited them from conducting a similar business. The commission said it will accept $ 25,000 from Harshbarger and almost $ 122,000 from Brailow because they cannot pay the full amount.

Effen Ads also did business as iCloudWorx, with business addresses in Midvale and at a UPS store in Draper, the FTC said.

The complaint was filed in the United States District Court in Salt Lake City. He also alleged that Effen Ads, Brailow and Harshbarger, as well as W4 chief executive Jason Walker, violated a federal anti-spam law of 2003.

Brailow, Harshbarger and Walker's lawyers were not listed in the court's public record.

Walker will pay $ 1.3 million as part of the agreement and is prohibited from marketing or selling any work program from home, the commission said.

The FTC said the schemes were marketed under brand names such as Secure Home Profits, Paydays At Home, Home Cashflow Club, Home Cash Code, Home Payday Center, Snap Web Profits, Complete Profit Code, Global Cashflow Center, Global Payday System, Your Income Gateway, Home Payday Club, Web Payday Center and Home Payday Vault.