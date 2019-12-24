Federal firefighters, others in Australia fighting large forest fires

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Federal and state firefighters along with other personnel from multiple agencies and states, including Utah, are spending vacations away from home and in Australia, where they are helping fight massive bush fires that burn nearly a million acres.

Fires are considered some of the worst recorded, leading the country to declare a national emergency.

The Forest Service, the Office of Land Management, the National Park Service, the Office of Indigenous Affairs and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, along with Alaska, Nevada, Montana, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, Utah , California, Hawaii and Virginia sent 21 firefighters to Australia.

Another 11 employees of the Forest Service, including the Intermountain Region, based in Ogden, are also attending Australia. One of these workers is the specialist in fuel programs in the region, Linda Chappell.

The state of emergency was declared due to a massive fire near Sydney. The Gospers Mountain Fire, which burns in Wollemi National Park, is expected to merge with the glow of Green Wattle Creek.

These fires are being fed by 25 mph winds in the middle of temperatures of 113 degrees.

Craig Glazier, deputy director of fire and aviation for the Intermontana Region of the Forest Service, said the United States, Mexico and Canada have a cooperative and reciprocal agreement to help Australia.

This month there have been two mobilizations of US firefighters, including the latter, and Glazier said he planned to present nominations for a third deployment on Monday afternoon. He added that he hopes there will be a fourth mobilization early next year.

"Those guys are in bad shape in Australia," he said.

This is the first time since 2010 that American firefighters have been sent to Australia. Last year, Australia provided assistance to quell forest fires in California and throughout the northwest. The fires in California were the deadliest and most destructive ever recorded.