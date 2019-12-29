February 2019 summary – The Reporter

Loading...

Lanie Keystone was named the new executive director of the Vacaville Museum.

She took the reins of Shawn Lum, who left her position for more than 20 years last summer to become director of the Lone Pine Film History Museum in Inyo County. Keystone said she had previous experience as an executive director, so the new position "fits like a glove."

Keystone was previously director of the Image Film and Video Center in Atlanta, a regional film organization. He also has his own art and education consultancy that traveled throughout the country conducting art and education workshops for universities, school districts and nonprofit organizations to provide professional development.

Solano County Sheriff Gary T. Elliott said he loved to protect and serve the community for the past 30 years.

It was appropriate, then, to hang his plate on Valentine's Day.

He began his work on Valentine's Day in 1989, two weeks after getting married, and received a public safety education. In 1991, he swore as deputy. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2001, to Lieutenant in 2006, to Captain in 2010 and NCO in 2012.

He experienced both sides of the Sheriff's Office, moving from custody to patrol, from courts to investigations and more. He had also been with SWAT for 18 years, from member to commander, acted as a field training officer and participated in numerous special teams including the Regional Narcotic Task Force, the Community Oriented Police Program, the Defensive Tactics Team and the Mobile Field Force.

Vaca High girls defeat Wood to take the MEL football title

February 8, 2019

By Matt Sieger; [email protected]

When the Bulldogs secured the Monticello Empire League on February 6, Vacaville High women's soccer coach Drew Talton had completely forgotten about a promise he had made earlier this season. But his team had not done so.

Then, after the Bulldogs won the title last night at home against Will C. Wood for a 6-0 score, the girls forced him to dance a little while they surrounded him with joy and cheered him at the meeting post game At the beginning of the season, they had made him promise that he would do the dance if they won the league.

"Of course they never forget," Talton said. "They forced me to do it … I don't think I did it right. But everything is fine."

Vacaville won the MEL title for the third time in a row, a feat never before matched in the show's history.

The wildcats of Will C. Wood also obtained a basketball title from Monticello Empire League.

The gym was full. The crowd was loud. The action was intense: everything one would expect in this basketball rivalry between boys between hosts Vacaville Bulldogs and the Wood Wildcats visitors in the final game of the league on February 8.

Wood reached the top, 58-48, but the Bulldogs did not fall silent in an entertaining contest, Vacaville and Wood fans cheered each basket and weighed in every call.

Meanwhile, there was more drama in Vanden, where Rodriguez surprised the Vikings in overtime, 85-81. That led Vanden to a final 8-2 record in the Monticello Empire League, which gave Wood (9-1) the title for himself. Wildcats were 21-6 overall.

On February 23, the iconic 1962 Volkswagen bus became famous during Woodstock, recreated by Robert and Marlo Skinner and their crew at Vacaville Auto Body Center and artist Dr. Bob Hieronimus, was presented at an open house in the Skinners store at 938 East Monte Vista Avenue.

Robert Skinner, whose store has been in business for 25 years, has been collecting and restoring VW buses for years. The light bus is a 1962 model.

His workshop did all the metal work and body work in the Light.

When Dr. Bob and two of the four original members of Light (the others died), Grimm and Trudy Cooper, drove to Woodstock's 50th anniversary from August 16 to 18, they parked the bus at the same place where they parked. in 1969

Kairos Public School Vacaville Academy received a national prize for 21st century learning.

The school opened in 2014 to provide a different approach to education for Vacaville students. Five years later, it seemed to be paying off.

Battelle for Kids & The Partnership for 21st Century Learning (P21) honored the K-8 charter public school as one of the 18 institutions in the nation that was honored as a 21st Century Exemplary School.

Kairos was one of the seven schools in California to be honored and the only one in Northern California to make the list.

On February 12, the Vacaville High men's soccer team was scheduled to play against Bella Vista of Fair Oaks in a Division II playoff game of the Sac-Joaquin Section.

But that day, according to Jennifer Leonard, public information officer for the Vacaville Unified School District, the athletic department of Will C. Wood informed the athletic department of Vacaville High that one of the Vacaville players had not been eligible because of his Age throughout the season. Vacaville High confirmed the player's ineligibility and immediately informed the league as well as the section office.

As a result, the school lost the playoff game, as well as each win or draw in which the player participated.

"The student enrolled as a freshman at Vacaville High School in another country," said Lawrence, "and we don't require proof of citizenship and some other documents. So that was … we needed to be older when he enrolled as freshman from another country. "

"We didn't know about his ineligibility," said Vacaville High Al Arevelo coach. "As a coach, we received a list of cleared players and that is what we shot with." There is no birth date on the lists. "