FCA gives challenger Hellcat Redeye away to the first of five "Dodge Power Challenge" winners

Five winners of the "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" celebrate the start of a new year in style as owners of special-edition Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye muscle cars.

The first has already received its 797 horsepower muscle car, just in time for Christmas. The ride from David Otero was delivered by "Santa" Bill Goldberg himself at his home in New Mexico. The winner was presented to one of the five special TorRed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye models with special & # 39; Hellcat Reindeer & # 39; insignia.

Each of the five winners of the "Dodge Horsepower Challenge: 5 weeks". 5 questions. 5 Challengers & # 39; receive an identical muscle car. The remaining four special edition TorRed Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeyes will reach their new owners in the coming weeks.

The five-week "Dodge Horsepower Challenge" began on November 5 and consisted of videos posted on Dodge.com, in which Bill Goldberg asked horsepowered challenge questions online with multiple choice answers. To be eligible to win a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, participants had to answer at least one of the weekly multiple choice questions correctly.

“Everyone of us had a moment (or more) in our school days when we were wondering if any of this would help us in the real world. Well, all our math teachers must be proud, because more than 17,000 Dodge fans have correctly resolved what we thought were almost impossible to answer, "said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT , Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.

“After nearly 18 million video views, a lot of help from friends online and probably a high degree of frustration, we want to thank everyone who participated. We hope you enjoyed it. And congratulations to everyone who has completed the challenges correctly. We wish we could give you all a Redeye, & the director added.

