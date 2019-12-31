Favorite Apple products – here are mine, what are yours?

Loading...

Okay, the pedants among us will claim that today is not the end of the decade – that is really a year from now – but it seems like a good time to look back at my favorite Apple products over the years.

For some of us, Apple products have of course been part of our lives for more than a decade. In my case, the first product that made my list dates back more than three decades …

The Mac (intosh)

In my case, my love affair started with Apple products with the very first Macintosh in 1984.

Aside from the impossibly expensive LISA, the Macintosh was the first computer to work in a radically new way. No one who grew up with Macs and Windows PCs can understand how radical that graphical user interface was at the time. To see images of documents that looked like pieces of paper instead of green-tinted file names. To leave commands such as PIP TARGET = SOURCE behind and simply drag a file to the desired location. To swap mysterious codes to actually see bold and italic text on the screen.

Between 1984 and 2000 all my desktop and laptop computers were Macs. That only ended when I played a technical research role at a multinational that was standardized on Windows. That meant that I had been using Windows machines for a few years before a return to freelancing also saw me return to Mac. It really felt like coming home!

Three Macs in particular have stood out since the first …

The 17-inch MacBook Pro. I bought the first one in 2007 and used the last one until 2016. That offered desktop-like performance and a screen that felt large enough that I could work on it comfortably, both at my desk and mobile – at least digital photography that required a larger screen .

The 11-inch MacBook Air. I had absolutely no reason to buy one until blogging from a cycling holiday was the excuse I was looking for. I loved the portability of that machine. Until the iPad arrived, the Air offered unrivaled portability. I just loved being able to carry it with me without really feeling that I was dragging around with a laptop.

And the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. I was reluctant to sacrifice the 17-inch screen, but I was convinced that this machine was the best of both worlds. I used to use the 17-inch MBP at home and when traveling, and the MBA when I was out of the office that day. Now I had one machine that was powerful enough to use in the office and yet portable enough to take with you on the road.

The iPod Classic

I was in New York the day the iPod was launched, and despite the fact that there were many sights I wanted to see, and we were only there for five days, a significant portion of the first day was spent running around in Manhattan to search anywhere with the iPod in stock.

I am a huge music fan and have usually walked around with music in my ears since the first Sony Walkman. That slogan of & # 39; 1000 numbers in your pocket & # 39; if you want to excuse the pun, music was in my ears.

My last iPod was the 30 GB of the 3rd generation, in which absolutely all my music was stored. I really liked having all my music available wherever I was, and even today I half wish I could just keep it for the convenience of knowing that I could play all my music without worrying about coverage of mobile data or forgetting about the albums I want to listen to during a long-haul flight.

The 30-inch Apple Cinema HD display

Only when I was serious about digital photography did I see the need for a larger screen than my 17-inch MacBook Pro – but when I started using the 30-inch Apple Cinema Display, I was completely blown away.

The combination of size, resolution, quality and the matt surface provided a breathtaking impact for photo editing. I was really upset when it finally died and never had the same affection for the 27-inch Apple Thunderbolt Display that it replaced. I would still love Apple to create a new prosumers monitor, even though I never expect this.

The iPad

Steve Jobs famously said that consumers don't know what they want until you show them, and two of my favorite Apple products have proved him right: the iPad and the Apple Watch.

Why would I need an iPad if I already had a MacBook Air? It was expensive and essentially just an overgrown iPhone. The only reason I finally bought one was because I was in love with my Kindle and thought a movie equivalent would be fun.

However, within a very short time I was completely won. The iPad not only replaced my Kindle when I was tired of carrying two tablets of the tablet type, but it also largely replaced my MacBook Air. The combination of an incredible battery life, direct on / off and built-in mobile data meant it turned out to be a much more useful and powerful device for most of the things I did on the road. I even wrote a big piece about it.

Today, the 12.9-inch iPad is one of my favorite devices of all time. I just love the fact that it combines a really decent sized screen with a form factor that feels almost as portable as the original 9.7-inch model.

I have to give a specific shout-out to the Brydge keyboard. That provides a very convincing task of converting the iPad into a laptop for many tasks and makes it a much more flexible device for me. Put the keyboard on and I can use it to write a long article or blog post; take it off and I have a lightweight entertainment device.

The Apple Watch

I was convinced that this was a solution for finding a problem. Today I have been torn apart a little in how I can describe the impact it has had on my life, because at a certain level it is very trivial: it essentially made me feel the need to get my iPhone out of my pocket quite often get it. But the sheer convenience of simply looking at my wrist to see a message, a reminder, an appointment … and paying for things just by sticking out my wrist – that is actually a much bigger difference than could be suggested.

So yes, this makes my list of favorite Apple products.

The HomePod

The HomePod is another surprising one. For a long time, hi-fi was something I gave priority to, even when I was having a hard time paying for the system I wanted – and the HomePod is not a hi-fi. If I want to sit down and listen actively to music, I will still light the Naim mu-so (since my older Beolab 6000 speakers finally died after more than two decades of daily use and proved to be economically irreparable).

But for casual and background listening, the HomePod won me for a combination of fantastic convenience – just ask what I want to listen to – and "really good" quality. We now have five of them.

This brings me to the first of two Apple services that get it done (or three, if we count Apple Pay separately from the Apple Watch, above) …

Apple Music

I remember the first time I spoke to someone who had Spotify as their only music source – they had no music. They seemed to be completely satisfied with this, while I was shocked. I just could not imagine that I would not own my music. I carefully cataloged it when it was on CD and spent many, many, many hours searching for album covers and metadata when I first started using iTunes.

These days it seems to be no longer radical not to own music. Sometimes I want to listen to my old favorites and there are certain versions of certain songs that I want to hear – but at least 90% of my listening today is to Apple Music.

iCloud

Ok, this is the least exciting of my favorite Apple products, but it has earned its place. The Apple ecosystem is a big part of the appeal of Apple products and iCloud – for all its mistakes – is the glue that binds it all together.

The ability to write something on my Mac at the office, keep working on my iPad on the go and then finish it on my Mac; Read and answer iMessages on any device that is most convenient, from Apple Watch to Mac; knowing that my iPhone is being backed up continuously and automatically without any action on my part; take a photo on my iPhone and have it quickly available on my iPad and Mac; find and remotely delete a lost or stolen Apple device; save a website login on my Mac and use it on my iPhone and iPad; have my calendar, contacts and notes available for me on any device; and so on.

What about the iPhone?

It is Apple's most important product, but frankly the least important to me personally.

The most important thing for me is my Mac – which still meets Steve's definition as the center of my digital world – closely followed by my iPad.

Of course my iPhone is often the most convenient device for quick and easy tasks, but for everything that takes longer than a minute or two, I will pick up my iPad instead. If I had to replace a standard phone for my iPhone, I'd handle it better than replacing another tablet or laptop. So no, the iPhone does not make my list for me.

So that's my list of favorite Apple products – what are yours? Please share in the responses.

Images: Shutterstock, Apple, Ben Lovejoy

