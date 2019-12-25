Father of cricketer Ben Stokes gravely ill in hospital

Loading...

"Ben Stokes' father Ged was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg on Monday after suffering from a serious illness. He remains in critical condition," said an ECB statement.

"The versatile will not be at England's training session at SuperSport Park this afternoon so that he can be at his father's bedside. England and Wales Cricket Board , with the support of Ben and his family, are asking the media and the public for respect Ben and his family's privacy right now. "

Stokes senior, 64, played a rugby league test for New Zealand in 1982 and first moved to England as a player with Workington Town.

He then coached the team, along with Whitehaven, and it was in Cumbria that his son began to demonstrate his cricket skills.

Ged, whose full name is Gerard, now lives just outside of Christchurch with Stokes' mother Deb. The couple were thrilled with their son's World Cup heroics and even appeared on Good Morning Britain via a video link the day after the historic victory at Lord's, where they were interviewed by Piers Morgan.

England captain Joe Root at a press conference said: "This puts things in perspective. We are here to play good hard cricket, but it is important as a team that we want Ben and his family to have all the support they can get.

"I want to stress the importance of respecting his privacy. All the players and the team wish to show Ben our support.

"What is most important is that we support him and his family. It is crucial that this comes first."

England will give Stokes the freedom he needs before the test match and reorganize his team if necessary if he is unable to appear.

The selection picture was already blurry, with Jofra Archer's fitness uncertain after a week-long illness bug.

Sam Curran is closest to an equal member for Stokes, as a true all-rounder, but England may also be tempted to recall Jonny Bairstow as a specialist drummer given the role Stokes key at number five.

