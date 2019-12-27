Fans teach Tiffany Haddish how to properly light Chanukah candles

Loading...

Tiffany Haddish, whose late father was an Eritrean Jew, received some help from his fans after having a minority confusion on Hanukkah's fifth night.

The "Girls Trip" actress, who recently identified herself with her Jewish identity, posted a picture of her menorah with four lit candles, plus the central candle, known as shammash. But several fans informed Haddish that he should light one more candle, since the shammash is used to light the other candles and does not mean an eight-day holiday night.

"Today is Channuka's fifth night, so there are 6 candles, 5 for days and 1 for shamash (main candle. But absolutely A for trying," one user wrote.

Another added: “Beautiful! 🔥💞😍 It's the fifth night, go add one more candle to each menorah! 😘 "

Haddish quickly corrected his menorah and posted another photo with the right amount of burning candles.

"Ok, everyone got it right," he wrote. “Thank you to my Jewish sisters and brothers for teaching me! For years I have been lighting the extra candle the last day. That's what happens when you teach yourself or spend time with others that are as long as when we turned on. #happyhanukkah #stilllearning ".

Haddish did not discover his Jewish roots until he met his father for the first time at age 27.

"I didn't know anything about Judaism for a long time," he said in the interview with Alma in November. “When I entered that profession as an energy producer, I began to learn more and more about Torah. I could really relate to that. And when I met my father, it really resonated. I was like: This is what I am. I did my 23 & Me, and said the same. I (I thought), well, I can't deny this. I want to claim it. "

The star began to learn Hebrew and study Torah.

On his 40th birthday, his Netflix special "Black Mitzvah" was released and Haddish became a bat mitzvah, traditionally a rite of Jewish initiation at age 12 or 13. He celebrated with a starry crowd that included Chelsea Handler, Jimmy Kimmel and Wanda Sykes.

Ironically, before Haddish knew she was Jewish, the comedian used to perform in bars and bat mitzvah.

