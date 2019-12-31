Family of the UNC-C student who was shot deadly protecting his classmates speaks after the Star Wars tribute

Loading...

The family of the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, a student who accused an armed gunman on campus in April, received a wonderful Christmas gift on behalf of Lucasfilm at these parties. Riley Howell, 21, was shot dead on April 30 after confronting an armed man in his classroom. Since then, the Howell family says they have had a hard time healing and living without him. "At some times it's fine and at other times it's" I don't think I can do this, "said Riley Howell's father, Thomas Howell. "You just take every minute as it comes." December has been a particularly difficult month for the Howell family. Not only is his first holiday season without Riley, but it is also Riley's birth month; He would have been 23 on 13. Days ago, sadness became emotion and pure joy after the release of the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary". Lucasfilm honored Riley's heroic sacrifice by reinventing his name as a Star Wars character. "Ri-Lee Howell" appears on the list as "Jedi Master and Historian" in the book, a tribute from Lucasfilm that the Howell family says is invaluable. "This person we love is no longer alive and for me it was gratifying that Riley's act, which I consider pure love, was remembered in this really remarkable way," said Riley's mother, Natalie Henry-Howell. He was always a big Star Wars fan. Star Wars was Riley's favorite saga for the entire 21 years of her life. For the Howell family, which had several themed birthdays of Star Wars and Halloweens, Star Wars will now act as a legacy forever for the sacrifice their son made. The Howell family says the tribute could not have come at a better time, after a sad December without Riley. "To place him in the Star Wars galaxy, which is this epic story he has loved since he was a child, it just couldn't be a better gift," said Natalie Henry-Howell. Henry-Howell started the Riley Howell Foundation Fund after Riley's death. It is a fund that supports organizations that benefit victims of armed violence. For more information on the legacy of Riley Howell and the Riley Howell Foundation, visit rileyhowellfoundation.org.

