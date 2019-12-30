Family: Hanukkah, a stabbed suspect, had a history of mental illness

Loading...

(Shutterstock)

MONSEY, NY (AP) – Man accused of breaking into the home of a rabbi and stabbing five while celebrating Hanukkah in a northern Orthodox Jewish community from New York was raised to adopt tolerance but has a history of mental illness, his family said. .

"Grafton Thomas has a long history of mental illnesses and hospitalizations.

He has no history of similar violent acts and has not been convicted of any crime, "his family said on Sunday in a statement released by lawyer Michael Sussman.

The article continues below …

"He has no history of anti-Semitism and grew up in a home that embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate group. "

"We believe that the acts he is accused of, if committed by him, tragically reflect profound mental illness," the statement said.

"Finally, we express our deep concern and prayers for those physically injured and otherwise deeply affected by the events of Saturday evening. … We thank those who treated each of the injured. "

Police found a fugitive suspect in Manhattan and made an arrest within two hours of the attack on Saturday night in Monsey. Thomas had blood all over his clothes and smelled of bleach but said "almost nothing" when the police arrested him, officials said.

Republican President Donald Trump condemned the "horrible" attack, saying in a tweet on Sunday that "we must all unite to fight, confront and eradicate the perverse scourge of anti-Semitism".

The stabbing on the seventh night of Chanukah left one seriously injured, said Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo. The rabbi's son was also injured, he said.

Thomas, 37, was arrested on Sunday and pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. The bail has been set at $ 5 million and he remains imprisoned.

Thomas' criminal history includes an arrest for assaulting a police horse, according to an informed investigation official who was not authorized to publicly discuss the issue and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. A lawyer representing Thomas at the time of the indictment said that he had not been convicted.

On Sunday, Greenwood Lake Street where Thomas lived with his mother, about 20 miles from Monsey, was blocked with police tapes while FBI agents and police were transporting items from their homes.

The FBI was looking for a warrant to get their accounts online and was looking for digital evidence, the official said.

The attack was the latest in a series of violence targeting local Jews, including a December 10 massacre at a Kosher grocery store in New Jersey. Last month in Monsey, a man was stabbed while on his way to a synagogue.

Cuomo said Saturday's savagery was the 13th anti-Semitic attack in New York since December 8.

According to the official in charge of the investigation, the authorities do not believe that Thomas is linked to the recent anti-Semitic incidents in New York.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center has said it wants the FBI to create a special task force.

Monsey, near the state border of New Jersey, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York, is one of the many communities in the Hudson Valley that has seen a growing population of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

During a celebration at Monsey Sunday that was scheduled before the shooting, several members of the community stood guard armed with assault rifles. They refused to give their name when approached by an AP reporter, but said they were there to defend their community.

"The Jewish community is completely terrified," said Evan Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New York and New Jersey, in a statement. "No one should have to live like this."

_ Michael Balsamo, writer for Associated Press, contributed to this report.