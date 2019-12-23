Family appeal to raise awareness of mental health in memory of Hayley Darby

Loading...

The family of a woman who lost her life after a long battle with anxiety and depression urges people to learn the signs of mental health in her memory.

Hayley Darby, 23, lost his battle with mental health just a few weeks ago on December 5, which prompted his family to try to find signs in their loved ones.

The family urges people to become aware of mental health in memory of Hayley Darby.

Jess Darby, Hayley's sister, said, "You never think you are going to be so directly affected by suicide, and my family certainly did not think it would happen to us.

"Unfortunately, we did not spot any signs, a smile can hide a multitude of darker feelings and that was certainly true for my sister.

"I invite people to remember that depression is more than just sitting in a dark room with music and crying, in fact depression is so unique to each individual and what we notice most in addition, it is that those who suffer do not want to be a burden on their loved ones, so they are not looking for help.

"We have to talk to those around us – relatives, friends, colleagues – because we never know what someone might be going through or what they might be hiding behind a smile.

"Little talk can really make a difference to someone planning to commit suicide, it can distract them temporarily and make them think people really care.

Hayley's family is now raising money through a JustGiving page for a mental health charity.

"Twenty pounds cover the cost of a home visit for someone who might have mental health issues or consider committing suicide," said Jess.

"These charities literally save people's lives – it really doesn't get bigger or more important than that."

All funds raised via JustGiving will be donated directly to the Penumbra charity.

"My sister was the most generous soul I have ever known and as a family we have now lost the chance to see her start a family, get a university degree, pass her driving test, watch her get married.

"If a person is suffering from a physical illness, it is easy to spot, with a mental illness, this may be impossible and we, as a family, will work tirelessly to support these charities in order to reduce the number suicides. "

To donate to JustGiving, visit the page here.

If you need to speak to someone, with confidence, call the Samaritans at 116 123.