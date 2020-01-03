Families from Leeds and Wakefield invited to consider adopting this new year

Loading...

Families from Leeds and Wakefield are invited to consider adopting this new year after it has been revealed that there are more than 150 children in West Yorkshire waiting to find permanent homes .

One Adoption – the West Yorkshire regional adoption agency – said the number of children in need of loving and stimulating homes continues to grow.

.

Current statistics show that the number of children in Yorkshire who have an adoption plan are three times greater than those who present themselves as adoptive parents.

In West Yorkshire, more than 150 children are waiting to be reunited with their permanent families.

Children, like adopters, come from diverse backgrounds, groups of siblings, children with additional needs or older children.

One Adoption said it welcomes adopters from all walks of life, regardless of race, religion, sexuality or marital status.

Coun Fiona Venner, Chairperson of the West Yorkshire Adoption Joint Committee, said: "The close working relationship between One Adoption West Yorkshire and all local authorities in the area has allowed us to streamline the processes and reduce the time it takes; waiting for some children to find permanent accommodation.

"Unfortunately, this is not the case for all children – those from siblings or from ethnic minorities tend to wait longer, so we really need more people who feel able to 39; provide these children with a stable and loving home.

"By adopting through One Adoption, parents in West Yorkshire can benefit from many years of expertise and are supported throughout the process by a very experienced adoption support team. There is a comprehensive training and support program before and after adoption. all adoptive families. "

Sarah Johal, head of One Adoption West Yorkshire, said: "At the start of this new decade, we urge people across the region to think about taking the ultimate New Year's resolution to change a child's life by giving them stability and love, permanent residence they need.

"Considering adoption is a huge decision for anyone. Sometimes it is difficult, as parenting is for everyone, but adoption is an incredibly rewarding and positive experience. .

"At the moment we are looking in particular for people who would be able to provide a loving home for groups of siblings and children of mixed origins.

"People often assume that you have to be a certain type of person to adopt, but that is not the case. We want people who are committed to making a positive impact on a child's life, and who are dedicated to providing them with security and loving the home.

"The team has a lot of experience helping people start a family and is always available to answer your questions."

One Adoption West Yorkshire regularly hosts information events throughout the region where people can hear about the type of children waiting to be adopted, learn about the process and talk to social workers and experienced adopters.

The events will take place at Ossett town hall at 6.30pm on Tuesday 7 January; The Carriageworks Theater in Leeds at 10 a.m. on Saturday 25 January and at the Mercure Bradford Bankfield hotel at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday 4 February.

Anyone interested in learning about adoption can go to the One Adoption website www.oneadoption.co.uk or call the counseling line at 0113 3783535.

One Adoption West Yorkshire is a regional adoption agency that provides adoption services to the five area councils: Bradford, Calderdale, Kirklees, Leeds and Wakefield.