Falling penalty rates result in lost wages of $ 50 million

Mr. Stanford stated that when the partial Christmas Eve holidays in the Northern Territory, Queensland and South Australia and New Years in the Northern Territory and South Australia were taken into account, the total wages lost due to reduced vacation penalty rates exceeded $ 50 million. .

He estimated an additional $ 13 million in lost wages for work on Sunday, December 29.

Dr. Jim Stanford, economist and director of the Center for Future Work at the Australia Institute.

Mr Stanford said that a weakening economy, widespread pessimism about a potential recession next year and the negative shock of the bush fires had all dissipated consumer spending.

"It was already a very dark Christmas season for consumer spending," said Stanford.

"Withdrawing $ 63 million in income from some of the lowest paid and most insecure workers in the entire economy can only make matters worse.

"We are witnessing the cascading impact of negative economic, social and environmental policies – all of which lead to a brutal holiday season for Australian retailers."

Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox said the Independent Fair Labor Commission decided that previous rates had been modestly adjusted after being found to be unfair.

"It was the employers who were most disadvantaged this Christmas / New Year period by the penalty rates payable – not the employees," said Mr. Willox.

Innes Willox, CEO of the Australian Industry Group.

"The Queensland government's decision to proclaim an additional holiday on Christmas Eve has resulted in sharp increases in costs for thousands of employers.

"A detailed analysis by Ai Group has shown that the estimated cost impact on Queensland Christmas Eve holiday business costs, alone for additional labor costs, could reach 410 million of dollars."

Jo-anne Schofield, National President of the United Workers' Union, said reception staff working hard to make sure others can enjoy the New Year were robbed of millions of dollars in pay every holiday.

"The statutory holiday penalty rates compensate workers who lose time with their families on vacation fairly. These penalty rates are used by hospitality workers to cover normal household expenses", a- she declared.

"With workers who continue to get millions of dollars ripped from their penalty rates every holiday, they have less to spend on supporting local businesses."

Anna Patty is a workplace writer for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

