Fairfield's mother in a notorious child danger case faces an April ruling – The Reporter

Loading...

Fairfield's mother in a notorious child danger case that has not opposed 10 child danger charges faces a sentence in April in the Solano County Superior Court.

Ina Rogers, 30, changed his statement of innocence of intentionally endangering a child during a brief appearance before the court on December 16 in Department 11, in the courtroom of Judge William J. Pendergast. He ordered him to return by sentence for the charges at 8:30 a.m. April 13 at the Fairfield Justice Center.

Tuesday's court records indicated that she and her lawyer, Barry K. Newman, did not reach an agreement with the district attorney of Solano County.

A single felony for intentionally endangering a child in California can be punished with a penalty of two to six years in state prison, and court records do not show how long Rogers faces when he appears in front of Pendergast in April. She remains in the Solano County jail, with a bail of $ 495,000.

In a case that made national headlines, Rogers and her husband, Jonathan Allen, were charged with multiple felony charges. He was accused of torture and lewd acts against a child, among others, for endangering his 10 children, one of them described as delayed in development. Some of the charges date from 2014.

Allen, also 30 and of Fairfield, appeared on December 18 in Department 11 for a trial preparation conference and a hearing. Pendergast ordered him to return at 8:30 a.m. January 13 for the conference and at 10 a.m. On January 14 for the hearing, another trial preparation conference and an order to show the cause.

He faces another trial preparation conference at 9 a.m. on February 3, a trial management conference at 1:30 p.m. April 23rd. Pendergast rescheduled his jury trial at 9 a.m. from May 4.

Thomas A. Barrett, who heads the Office of the Alternate Public Defender, represents Allen.

During a preliminary hearing in December 2018, horrible allegations of torture were heard in public for the first time, based on the researchers' findings. All addressed to Allen, more than 10 of them, the maximum number published in a public court calendar, included physical abuse that left scars and cuts, evidence of suffocation, malnutrition, the use of duct tape and the submarine, bites They drew blood, firing sharp wooden sticks or small metal rods from an arch, pouring boiling water on a child's feet. Allen is also charged with at least three charges of lewd acts against a child under 14.

Rogers' charges stemmed from the fact that she did not call 911 or the police, her actions, according to prosecutors, indicate that she did not protect her own children from Allen's alleged crimes.

The case came to light in March 2018, when the couple's 12-year-old son, who was said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old boy, disappeared from his residence at Fieldstone Court.

Police searched the house as part of the investigation and found what they described as miserable, unsafe and unhealthy living conditions, "including trash and spoiled food on the floor, animal and human feces, and a large amount of debris that they make the areas of the house impassable. " . "

Nine more young people were found, aged between 4 months and 11 years at that time. The missing child, asleep under a nearby bush, was located shortly after.

Rogers and Allen were subsequently arrested, Rogers, on April 3, 2018, Allen on May 10, 2018, court records show.

The deputy chief prosecutor of the Solano County district, Sharon Henry, said at the time that she was "horrified" by the children's statements and that "as a mother, first of all in my heart … we believe that these children deserve justice" .

If convicted of the charges of torture and sexual abuse, Allen faces more than 50 years of life imprisonment. He remains in the Solano County jail, with a bail of $ 5.2 million.

The charges against Allen and Rogers came shortly after another high-profile national case of child torture in southern California involving David and Louise Turpin of Perris, and the Riverside County District Attorney said investigators found in his House 13 malnourished children aged 2 to 29 years, underweight and some developmentally retarded, chained to furniture, with some of the children beaten, mocked with food and living in a terrible misery. In February last year, the Turpins pleaded guilty to 14 counts of serious crimes each, from torture to false imprisonment, to endangering children, including them, and were sentenced in April to life imprisonment. They will be eligible for probation after 25 years.

Contact reporter Richard Bammer at (707) 453-8164.