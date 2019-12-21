Fairfield police arrest two gang members – The Reporter

Loading...

A loaded pistol and a pound of marijuana were taken from the streets when Fairfield police arrested two gang members on Thursday night. The arrest was announced Friday night in a Nixle alert.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., police patrolled the Grande Circle area when they met a group of people who drank alcohol in a parking lot. The subjects were arrested for consuming alcohol publicly, but as officers investigated further, they discovered even more crimes. It was discovered that some of the people in the group were validated gang members and associates who were on probation or on probation. A 19-year-old Fairfield resident, whose name was not identified in Nixle's alert, was a member of a gang who was also in possession of a loaded weapon hidden at his waist. In addition, it was discovered that a 22-year-old Fairfield resident who was not identified by name was a gang associate on probation and possessed more than one pound of marijuana with a street value of approximately $ 1,000.

The two men were arrested and jailed. Police advised residents to be aware of what is happening in their neighborhoods and alert the police when they see a crime is being committed.