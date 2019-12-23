Fair Work Watchdog Intervenes to Help Dinner Staff in Heston

Loading...

Fair Labor Ombudsman Sandra Parker said it was disappointing that Tipsy Cake was not able to resolve the alleged pending overdue payments before being put in place provisional liquidation.

"Tipsy Cake was aware that a large amount of wages and rights were owed to many workers who were underpaid," said Parker.

“The circumstances of this case are disappointing. The Fair Labor Ombudsman will liaise with the Provisional Liquidator and other relevant stakeholders to help employees recover their rights. "

A fair labor inspector issued Tipsy Cake an official compliance notice on November 14, demanding that the company calculate and correct any underpayment in 2017 and 2018 by December 13. He was also asked to provide proof of compliance before December 20.

The Ombudsman said that information provided by the company indicated that it owed workers potentially millions of dollars.

Loading

"The Fair Labor Inspector reasonably estimated that Tipsy Cake had paid some Dinner By Heston employees an annualized salary which was not enough to cover the weekend and day penalty rates holidays, the annual vacation load rate and the overtime rates they were entitled to during hospitality. Industry awards (general) ", said the Ombudsman .

"When employers do not fully comply with notices of compliance, the FWO generally initiates a procedure for obtaining compliance orders and imposing a penalty.

"When FWO's ability to do so is affected by the liquidation of a business, the regulator will consider all options, including options to help employees and hold those involved to account."

Under Australian law, employees are treated as priority creditors in the event of liquidation and the government may pay certain unpaid fees if the business does not have the capacity to do so.

Brian Silvia and David Coyne of BRI Ferrier have been appointed to Tipsy Cake Pty Ltd, the restaurant owner who Age of Sunday and Sun-Herald revealed last year is incorporated across the Caribbean island of Nevis.

Anna Patty is a workplace editor for the Sydney Morning Herald. She is a former education editor, state political reporter and health reporter.

Most seen in business

Loading