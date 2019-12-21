Facial recognition and bias: the report details errors for people of color

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – While facial recognition software has advanced dramatically in the last decade, a new report highlights some areas in which the new technology has not yet been perfected.

The main finding is the evidence that most, but not all, of the technology developed in the USA. UU. It has the highest error rate when evaluating the faces of Asians, African Americans and members of native groups.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is a science-focused division of the US Department of Commerce. UU. That specializes in the advancement of science, standards and measurement technology to promote national innovation and industrial competitiveness.

A report published recently by the agency evaluated the facial recognition technology of 189 mostly commercial algorithms of 99 developers, a group that represents most of today's industry.

Patrick Grother, a computer scientist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and lead author of the report, said the impetus behind the study was to help illuminate the relative limits of technology for legislators, technology developers and those who might be considering implementation. of facial recognition. tools

"While it is generally incorrect to make statements through algorithms, we find empirical evidence of the existence of demographic differentials in most of the facial recognition algorithms we study," Grother said in a statement. "While we don't explore what could cause these differentials, this information will be valuable for policy makers, developers and end users when thinking about the limitations and proper use of these algorithms."

Unlike a couple of widely referenced reports from Georgetown University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the institute's evaluation specifically analyzed the performance of the algorithms, the "brains" behind facial recognition systems, while tabulating both false positive and false negative results. The analysis also measured the relative performance of the algorithms by making one-to-one matches and one-to-many operations, where a system seeks a match for a single person among a large group of images.

The report details that a false positive means that the software mistakenly considered the photos of two different people to show the same person, while a false negative means that the software could not match two photos that, in fact, show the same person.

Making these distinctions, according to the authors of the institute, is important because the type of error and the type of search can have very different consequences depending on the application of the real world. Being falsely identified, for example, in a police scan for a homicide suspect, has potentially more serious consequences than a failed biometric security lock.

"In a one-to-one search, a false negative could simply be an inconvenience: you can't access your phone, but the problem can usually be solved with a second attempt," Grother said. "But a false positive in a one-to-many search puts an incorrect match on a list of candidates that justifies further scrutiny."

The report's findings also support the growing evidence that more accurate and less skewed facial recognition systems use various data sets to "teach" algorithms how to recognize and combine digital face maps.

Last year, the National Institute of Standards and Technology reported that the accuracy of facial recognition systems increased about 20 times between 2014 and 2018, thanks in large part to evolving techniques to improve the way the software analyzes visual images , like pictures of faces.

The so-called convolutional neural networks are used in the best performance facial recognition systems and were designed to mimic how biological image processing occurs through the visual cortex.

The institute researchers noted in the last report that some error biases seemed to be related to the origin of the algorithm's development.

While systems created by US-based developers. UU. They showed, in general, an inclination for high false positives when assessing faces of Asians versus faces of Caucasians, the systems developed in Asian countries did not reflect such bias.

Grother said that while the institute's study does not explore the relationship between cause and effect, a possible connection and research area is the relationship between the performance of an algorithm and the data used to train it.

"These results are an encouraging sign that more diverse training data can produce more equitable results, in case developers can use such data," he said.