Facebook removes accounts with AI-generated profile photos

Enlarge / The Facebook logo is displayed on a TV screen on September 9, 2019 in Paris, France.

Facebook on Friday removed what it called a global network of more than 900 accounts, pages and groups from its platform and Instagram that allegedly used deceptive practices to boost pro-Trump narratives to some 55 million users. The network used fake accounts, artificial amplification and, in particular, profile photos of fake faces generated by artificial intelligence to spread polarizing content, predominantly from the right, on the web, even on Twitter and YouTube.

It represents an alarming new development in information wars, as it seems to be the first large-scale deployment of images generated by AI in a social network. In a report on the influence operation, researchers from the Graphika and DFRLab disinformation groups noted that this was the first time they saw the technology used to support an authentic social media campaign.

The images were used to improve the authenticity of some of the 610 Facebook accounts, 156 groups, 89 pages and 72 Instagram accounts associated with "The BL", a digital media that described itself as a "pure spring of mountain, which moistened the heart. " of each reader "on Facebook before it was removed. The Facebook investigation connected The BL with The Epoch Times, a conservative media organization with links to the Chinese spiritual group Falun Gong and an aggressive support story for Donald Trump.

Apparently a media organization based in the USA. UU., The BL network pages were operated by users in Vietnam and the USA. UU., According to Facebook, made widespread use of fake accounts to evade detection and channel traffic to their own websites. A report by Graphika and DFRLab researchers found that most of the fake BL network accounts were used to maintain a group of more than 80 groups and pages that promoted President Trump. The accounts that act as administrators of these pages, which boasted names such as "The United States needs President Trump", "Trump for the President of the United States" and "WE ARE WITH TRUMP AND PENCE", were predominantly false and created in Vietnam.

"Fake accounts served as administrators of Facebook groups, increased the number of members of those groups, liked the publications on the pages and published large amounts of content of assets related to TheBL," the report said. "This structure constituted a large-scale artificial amplification factory whose only observable function was to increase the content of TheBL and, to a lesser extent, the Great Epoch."

Many of these accounts used profile images that, according to the researchers, were created using neural networks trained in images of real human faces to create photos of people who did not really exist. Researchers at Graphika and DFRLab found 18 face images in profile photos used by the BL network that, they said, were probably generated using generative confrontational networks.

While technology is capable of creating passable fake faces, it has some obvious evidence that alerted researchers. It works to a large extent imitating visual patterns, but does not understand human anatomy and struggles with symmetrical backgrounds and features, such as glasses or earrings.

The image above, from the Graphika report, was taken from the profile picture of "Alfonzo Macías", an administrator of one of the groups in the BL network. "Consider the asymmetry in the glasses and also the poorly defined background," says the report. "The authors verified this image with experts from the University Frederick II of Naples, who assessed that this image was generated by GAN with 99.9 percent certainty."

This story originally appeared on wired.com.