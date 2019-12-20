Facebook expands fact checking to Instagram worldwide

Loading...

Instagram has caught up with Facebook in the fight against disinformation. But Facebook's approach is far from perfect, and it is likely that Instagram could face many pitfalls as it borrows a lot from its parent network.

"This is a promising step, but it will take some time to say how effective it will be," said Paul Barrett, a professor at New York University who wrote a report on the ways whose misinformation could change the 2020 US election. His report called on Instagram to develop a clearer strategy to tackle the lies before the election.

Misinformation on Instagram was not given as much attention in the aftermath of the 2016 U.S. election, as experts focused on how the campaign went on Facebook and Twitter. But that has changed in the past year, especially since experts like Barrett warn that Instagram is a prime target for bad actors.

The service has grown rapidly in recent years, and is particularly popular with young users. The company's visually focused interface also lends itself to memes, photos and videos; which experts say could be a key vehicle for spreading disinformation.

"Instagram has always been a problem, but for some reason, we don't pay as much attention to it," Barrett said earlier this year.

But there are a few key limitations to Instagram's initiative. Politicians' messages and advertisements will be exempt from Instagram's global fact-checking program because they are on Facebook, company spokesperson Andy Stone said. That won't change as Instagram expands its fact-checking efforts. However, political advertisements from external groups may be subject to fact-checking.

Even when fact checkers identify a post as bogus, it will generally remain available on Instagram. Like Facebook, Instagram will largely seek to limit the dissemination of content. It will apply a label indicating that a verifying partner has marked the publication as false, and this will reduce the distribution of the publication on the service and prevent it from appearing in the Explore or hashtag pages. The company said people should be able to decide for themselves what to read and what they trust.

The expanded Instagram initiative comes as criticism of Facebook's fact-checking program has intensified. A Columbia Journalism Review article reported that Facebook's fact-checking partners criticized the company for not being transparent enough. Full Fact, one of Facebook's nonprofit partners, said the company needs to speed up its responses to fact checks.

In addition to the elections in the United States, antitrust control could be a key motivation for Facebook to invest more in the fight against disinformation on its platforms. Facebook executives have argued that the large size of the company is actually an advantage when it comes to investing in protection from misinformation, and they could do argue that the dissolution of the business would limit their ability to combat false publications in the services.

