Fabricio Bruno to Celtic Latest

The persecution of CELTIC by Fabricio Bruno has received a small blow with the player's attempt to have his Curzeiro court dismissed by the courts.

The defensive midfielder had been trying to terminate his contract because the club has not paid his salary since May and has not lost money for the use of his image rights.

A Brazilian court dismissed the case, leaving the player in limbo about his future. The club with liquidity problems will be delighted that they can potentially get a rate for the player now.

The club is in a financial crisis and they need cash to survive.

Any agreement that they try to get for the player will make negotiations for all those involved with Fabricio who want to get the money they owe them difficult.

Neil Lennon spoke briefly with SunSport about Fabricio and the role of agents, lawyers and presidents in the negotiation process and said that the club will not have to rescue and will not rush to reach an agreement simply for players to arrive a little earlier .

“There will be other clubs interested in the players that also interest us.

“Agents, presidents, will wait to get the best offer and the best deal.

"I understand. That's your job. If we can take the players to Dubai with us, great.

"If not, we have the whole month to do some business."