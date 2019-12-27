FAA proposes a national real-time tracking system for all drones

Loading...

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants to launch a nationwide system to track drones in the air in real time, as well as associated pilot IDs.

The proposed tracking network, unveiled in a draft document released by the FAA this week, would cover everything from small consumer drones to larger unmanned aviation systems (UAS) operated for commercial purposes, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The network – part of efforts to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles into national airspace – would allow law enforcement to see the precise position of all drones in the US air at any time, and to help them be more effective with rogue drone flights in nearby restricted areas, such as airports, prisons and critical infrastructure.

"Remote I.D. technologies will improve safety and security by enabling the FAA, law enforcement agencies, and federal security agencies to identify drones flying in their jurisdiction, "said US transport minister Elaine Chao in a release.

Such a system would also give hope to the increasing number of companies that are pushing the FAA for more freedom to operate drone-based services. For example, Amazon would like to use the machines to deliver orders to customers at home, but current FAA regulations make such a service almost impossible to launch.

FAA: "An important building block"

In the document, the FAA describes the proposed tracking network as "an important building block in the unmanned traffic management ecosystem."

It adds that the ability to identify and locate drones flying into US airspace would provide manned and unmanned aircraft with additional situational awareness. “This becomes even more important as the number of UAS operations in all airspace classes increases. In addition, the ability to identify and locate UAS provides crucial information for law enforcement agencies and other officials in charge of ensuring public safety, "the FAA said in the document.

If the proposed system comes into force, it would include any drone that currently requires registration with the FAA, meaning that any UAS that weighs more than 250 grams. This includes the vast majority of drones that are currently on the market, but not, in particular, the recently released Mavic Mini, which DJI has deliberately built to tilt the scale at just under 250 grams so that owners can use the machine with minimal effort. can get into the air.

The FAA proposal will soon launch a 60-day response period where everyone, from industry experts to pilots with hobbyists, can give their opinion on the plan of the agency. If the proposed rule comes into force, the FAA said it would take three years to fully implement it.

