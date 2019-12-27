FAA: Drone industry must wait three-plus years for new ID system

Loading...

Enlarge / Wing Aviation, a Google Alphabet "moonshot" project, delivers a package to a customer in October 2019. Wing was the first FAA-sanctioned drone operator to deliver packages to customers, but a large-scale deployment Technology like this depends on better tracking location systems.

Logan Cyrus / Bloomberg through Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration is implementing a new system that will allow comprehensive monitoring at national level of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), commonly known as drones. The new system will allow regulators, police and other interested parties to track drone movements and, in some cases, obtain identification information. All new drones will be required to comply with the proposed rules within three years after the regulations come into force, but there are still months to go.

The lack of a comprehensive system for drone identification and tracking has been a long-standing barrier to the adoption of commercial drone technology. Companies like Amazon and UPS, for example, have always dreamed of delivering packages using unmanned vehicles. But such efforts were blocked by law enforcement agencies concerned with the use of drones not identified for terrorism, drug smuggling or other crimes.

The new proposal will create a comprehensive real-time database with information on almost all unmanned vehicles in the sky. That will allow police to quickly identify registered vehicles. And it will facilitate the capture of vehicles that fly without authorization.

In the new system, each UAV would be assigned a unique identifier. During each flight, an unmanned aircraft will be required to transmit its identity and location via the Internet to an online service provider authorized by the FAA to be part of the location tracking system. A vehicle that flies more than 400 feet from its base station must also transmit this information directly from the plane.

To improve privacy, vehicle operators will have the option of generating a random session ID for each trip instead of transmitting the serial number assigned by the vehicle manufacturer on each trip.

The new system is welcomed by commercial drone operators. In fact, CNBC reports that the most common complaint in the commercial drone industry is that the FAA is moving too slowly.

For years, Congress has pressured the FAA to accelerate the development of a commercial drone industry. A 2012 law required that the FAA allow commercial use of drones by 2015 (the FAA did not meet the deadline). A 2016 law required the FAA to develop a remote identification standard by July 2018. The FAA also failed to meet that deadline, and the agency is only formally publishing the rules now.

The FAA rule establishes a transition period of three years, but that period does not begin until the FAA has accepted public comments on its initial proposal, made appropriate adjustments and issued a final rule. This regulatory process can take many months. Therefore, the new system will not be fully operational until 2023 at the earliest.