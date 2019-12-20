Extended North Korean silence makes diplomats nervous

Loading...

SEOUL (Reuters) – A last-minute flood of diplomacy aimed at talking to North Korea before the end of the year has been met with stony silence from Pyongyang so far. The looming crisis should be high on the agenda at Korea's summit next week.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was due to leave Beijing on Friday after meeting with Chinese officials. At the beginning of the week, Biegun also stopped in Seoul and Tokyo to discuss with colleagues.

It is unclear whether Biegun was in contact with North Korean officials behind the scenes, but Pyongyang has not publicly answered his overtures and calls for new talks.

Biegun's trip came when China and Russia teamed up this week to propose a resolution that would ease some United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea to start talks.

Chinese, South Korean and Japanese leaders will meet in China next week, with North Korea likely to be high on the agenda.

"It's kind of creepy that there have been no statements from senior officials at the North Korean State Department this week," said Jenny Town, editor-in-chief of North Korea's 38 North surveillance website, on Twitter. "The silence, even after Biegun's speech in Seoul, worries me."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has given the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks on the North Korean nuclear arsenal and to reduce tensions between long-term opponents.

North Korea has announced that it is up to the United States to decide which "Christmas present" they will receive this year without specifying what Kim's decision might look like.

The prospect that tensions and major missile or weapon tests in North Korea may increase again in 2020 has prompted politicians, diplomats, and analysts around the world to discuss how diplomacy after President Donald's unprecedented summit Trump can be restored with Kim in the past two years, no breakthrough succeeded.

Four leading Senate Democrats wrote a letter to Trump on Wednesday, saying that US efforts to create peace on the peninsula and denuclearize North Korea "seem to be stalled and on the verge of failure."

"We are repeating our hope that you will have a serious diplomatic plan before it is too late," the letter said.

"THE BEST PLAN"



The Senate Democrats' letter called on the government to secure an interim agreement to freeze and reset some North Korean nuclear and ballistic missile programs combined with reduced sanctions pressure.

"While such an agreement would of course only be a first step in a longer process, it would still be an important effort to create the necessary real and lasting diplomatic process," they wrote.

China and Russia made a joint proposal on Monday calling on the United States Security Council to lift some sanctions against exports and foreign workers. Chinese officials call him "the best plan in the current situation to solve the standoff".

The United States has said that it is currently opposed to any sanctions relief, but is also ready to be flexible in the discussions.

Meanwhile, analysts from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington-based think tank that had often advocated a tough line against countries like North Korea and Iran, urged the Trump administration to implement a "Maximum Pressure 2.0" campaign.

The United States should tighten sanctions, attack North Korea with offensive cyber operations, and conduct an "aggressive" information campaign against the country, the foundation wrote in a report in early December.

A study commissioned by peace activists reported last month that sanctions disproportionately affect vulnerable populations in North Korea.

The Korea Peace Now! called for all sanctions that may violate international law or undermine human rights to be lifted and "urgent" attempts to mitigate the impact on humanitarian efforts.

MILITARY TENSIONS



In the past few weeks, some US and North Korean officials have discussed possible military actions again.

Earlier this month, Trump angered North Korean officials by suggesting that the United States could use military force "if we have to".

These statements prompted the North Korean army chief to warn that North Korea would "immediately take appropriate action at every level."

North Korea launched several dozen short-range missiles in 2019, and the U.S. Air Force commander in the Pacific said this week that "some kind of long-range missile could be" North Korea's "Christmas present".

General Charles Brown spoke to reporters in Washington on Tuesday that the U.S. military could "dust off the options it had developed during the height of tensions in 2017 fairly quickly and ready for action."

"If diplomatic efforts somehow collapse, we have to be ready … we are already thinking ahead," he said.

(tagsToTranslate) north korea (t) pyongyang (t) south korea (t) news (t) diplomacy (t) kim jong un