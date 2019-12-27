Explosion at a Kansas aircraft installation leaves about a dozen injured

Loading...

About a dozen people were injured on Friday when a nitrogen tank exploded at Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facilities in Wichita, Kansas, causing the building to collapse, authorities say. Fire chief James Fromme said the explosion occurred around 8 am at the facility, which is in the eastern part of the city. A 4-inch natural gas line was cut. He said he had no details about the severity of the injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. Beechcraft's parent company, Textron Aviation, did not immediately respond to telephone or email messages seeking more information. County spokeswoman Kate Flavin, the Kansas Fire Chief's Office and the local shelter of the International Association of Machinists. and aerospace workers also did not immediately respond to telephone messages. The explosion comes at a difficult time for the Wichita aviation industry, which is an important sector of the Kansas economy. Boeing announced that it would suspend the production of its problematic 737 Max aircraft in January, forcing the state to consider helping pay workers at Spirit AeroSystems, which produces the aircraft's fuselages. And earlier this month, Textron Aviation announced that it would lay off an unspecified number of workers, most of them in Wichita. Related video: Boeing dismisses the CEO after two fatal accidents

