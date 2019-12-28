Expert advice on how to keep your toilet set under control this winter

Loading...

Caring for your skin is very similar to voting: too many people (that is, men) do not understand the concrete impact it has on our daily lives.

Most women, however, can tell the second that they wake up that they are going to have a pimple because they didn't wash their faces the night before. Or that they will need to put on a moisturizing sheet mask when they get home because they didn't drink enough water that day. (Or, you know, that unskilled extremist judges who receive appointments for life will block their access to safe and affordable medical care if given the opportunity.) That kind of things!

What I say is that women know that skin care habits (or lack thereof) have consequences. Caring for your skin is not an indulgence "Maybe, if I have time later." Instead, it is a "My skin will look better tomorrow … and in ten years … and in fifty … if I take care of today" it should.

And guess what guys? There is no better time to start taking your skin seriously than winter, when you are fighting against all the elements (cold, wind, sun!) At the same time.

A skin therapist says …

"I always tell customers to" prepare winter "for their skin using cream cleansers and adding a facial oil at the end of their routine. This helps retain moisture and acts as a barrier to cold air,” says Shardae B., a skin therapist in Heyday.

"It is useful to remember that most oils will not cause congestion or make the skin" more oily. "Our favorite Naturopathica carrot seed oil is soothing, will not clog pores and prevent the skin from drying out."

A barber says …

“When I think about getting ready during the cold winter months, one of the first things that comes to mind is to take care of the scalp. I receive many complaints regarding dandruff, which is essentially a dry scalp. Think about how our skin feels during these months: it is dry heat and lack of moisture in our homes and in the air that can really take its toll, and your scalp is no exception, "says Vaughn Acord, co-owner of Mizu New York, founder of the V76 by Vaughn toilet line.

"When washing with shampoo, it is important to give a vigorous scalp massage to help with skin cell turnover. Moisturizing shampoos can be very useful now, even for those who do not normally use one. As always, my advice is to wash you hair when necessary, when it is dirty, but if you have a habit of washing your hair every day, then use something that replenishes. ”

“In addition to a moisturizing shampoo, continue with a moisturizing product on towel-dried hair. I like V76 Grooming Cream because it acts as a conditioner without rinsing, adding moisture and extra weight during the cold and dry months.

Hydrating from the inside out never hurts, and I will drink pure aloe juice diluted with water sometimes (in winter). "

An derm says …

“During the holiday season, most of us travel and attend festive events, which can lead to changes in our normal schedules, habits and exhibitions. If you travel to warmer climates or be outdoors in the sun, sun exposure can cause redness, broken capillaries and increased sunspots, "says Dr. Amanda Doyle, MD, FAAD; board certified dermatologist.

"It's important to remember sunscreen even during the winter months. I like the Elta Clear sunscreen for everyday use!"

A manicurist says …

“Add a travel-sized manicure kit to your Christmas list and carry it in your bag: cutout, polish and hydrate. Three simple steps that don't take long to run, "says Kelly Blackwell, a nail specialist.

“When trimming, DO NOT cut too low (leave some free edge, also known as the white part). Not only the low cut could cause an infection, but the friction could be super painful when putting on and taking off the hands of the gloves or pockets of the coat.

Polishing helps smooth those jagged edges. Who wants to hook that new knitted sweater Christmas gift from mom? Or scratch your S.O. When snuggling to keep warm? Its not cute!

And finally … cuticle oil, cuticle oil, cuticle oil. I can't emphasize that enough! Cuticle oil is an excellent way to beat the winter butt. Not only does it help to hydrate, but it also nourishes the nail bed. Brings dry and brittle nails to life. Apply it at night or directly out of the shower.

A beauty blogger says …

"His nose is scaled because it is simply cold. When cold weather and wind hit, his nose needs a lot of love and care. For this, try to remove dead skin cells with a good AHA or BHA. A good one is CosRX that you can use three times a week, ”says David Yi, editor of Very Good Light.

An excellent toner for everyday use is Pixi’s Glow Tonic. Not only is it affordable, but it also provides glycolic acid, a small and powerful acid that will effectively eliminate it. Take a bottle, apply the product with a cotton swab and slide it up and down after daily cleaning. Then, take a thick cream and make sure it penetrates the pores, yes, including the nose. For this holiday season, I really like ceramides. Dr. Jart has an amazing ceramide cream and also the Sunday Riley ICE cream. Both are full of moisturizers that will last all day and give you the relief you need!

The owner of a skin care studio says …

“In addition to a super moisturizing moisturizer (which we all know how to use), I always encourage my friends to invest in a large humidifier to help combat additional dryness by being hot all winter. This will reduce the redness of the skin and maintain that shine! My favorite humidifier next to my bed is Honeywell: super quiet, easy to clean and fill, "says Rachel Liverman, co-founder and executive director of Glowbar.

"If you're going to make an extra effort, take a Hey Dewy (we sell them in Glowbar!) For your work desk or even on the plane, since it uses USB to work."

