Exclusivity AP: the skeleton of Sierra identified as `` ghost of Manzanar & # 39; & # 39;

Giichi Matsumura, (courtesy Manzanar National Historic Site, Facebook)

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A skeleton found by hikers this fall near the second highest peak in California was identified on Friday as a Japanese-American artist who had left Manzanar internment camp to paint in the mountains for the last days of World War II.

Inyo County Sheriff used DNA to identify the remains of Giichi Matsumura, who succumbed to the elements during a terrible summer snowstorm on a trek with Other members of the camp. Matsumura had apparently stopped to paint a watercolor while the other men, a group of fishermen, continued to a lake to fish.

His body was not found for a month and the tragedy was overshadowed in the days following his disappearance on August 2, 1945 when the United States dropped the first atomic bomb, precipitating the surrender of Japan in the war. Matsumura was one of the more than 1,800 detainees who died in the 10 prison camps in the West, although it was one of the most fatalities unusual.

While his burial in the mountains was well known to camp members and his family, the story has faded over time and the location of the tomb in a remote area dotted with rocks at 12,000 feet above sea level has been lost in time.

Lori Matsumura, the granddaughter who provided the DNA sample, was surprised when Sgt. Nate Derr of the Inyo County Sheriff's Office contacted her to tell her that they thought her grandfather's remains had been discovered. After all, he had been found almost 75 years ago and buried.

"It was a bit of a rediscovery," she told The Associated Press. "We knew where he was roughly because we knew the story of what had happened. So we knew he was there. "

As a little girl, she was haunted by a photo her grandmother showed her of the pile of stones where her grandfather was buried under a small marker in the remote mountains.

"From time to time, she would take it out and say," Oh, that's all they could bring from your grandpa. "And my aunt would be," No, don't show her this photo, "" said Matsumura. . "It scared me. I say to myself, "Oh my God, he's my grandfather over there."

His aunt, Kazue, told him that his grandfather was known as "the ghost of Manzanar".

"To date, it appears that he has not died," said Kazue, who died two years ago at 83 years of age, at Manzanar National Historic Site. "It looks like he left somewhere, because I haven't seen his body."

It was by accident on October 7 that Tyler Hofer and a friend came across the remains on their way to the top of Mount Williamson. The two were off on a rough road through the clutter of granite boulders in a pool of lakes when Hofer looked down and saw what looked like a bone.

Earlier in the day, the men had discovered a bunch of bones under Shepherd Pass, where a herd of migrating deer had fallen to their deaths two years earlier on a steep, icy slope. At first, Hofer thought that the bone was more of animal remains, but on closer inspection, he realized that it was a matter of a human skull.

Hofer and Brandon Follin moved the rocks and found an intact skeleton with a belt around the waist and leather shoes on the feet. The arms seemed to be crossed over the chest.

Hofer posted his findings on a Facebook forum, incorrectly describing that the skull appeared to be fractured and that the shoes were of the type worn by climbers. He suggested it was a case of foul play.

Contacted by the PA, the sheriff's office said there were no signs of a crime. They said it was a mystery, however, as they had searched for records of missing reports dating back decades and said that no one was lost in the area that would fit that description.

What the officials didn't say, however, was that by the time they recovered the bones from the helicopter, they already had a hunch that it might have been Matsumura.

While her story was little known, she caught attention when the documentary film "The Manzanar Fishing Club" was released in 2012. Director Cory Shiozaki told the story of intrepid prisoners who got caught. would escape from the camp at night and slip into the mountains to fish. trout – sometimes for weeks at a time.

A segment of the film about the death of Matsumura was not retained. However, Shiozaki often addressed the tragedy in the many screenings where he spoke and the story became more widely known.

During the last year of the war, the guard towers no longer had armed soldiers and people were free to leave the camp. The Matsumuras, like many others, had no home or business to return to, so they stayed behind.

When a group of fishermen planned to walk to the Williamson Bowl chain of lakes, Matsumura insisted on following along the route.

The chief of the trip did not want Matsumura, 46, to join them because he was older and not in great physical shape but he finally gave in, said Shiozaki. The group of six to ten men headed for Sierra Nevada on July 29, 1945.

At one point in the demanding hike, Matsumura stopped to paint a watercolor and said he would catch up later. A severe snowstorm broke out and the fishermen withdrew to a cave.

When the weather cleared, they unsuccessfully searched for Matsumura. Three other search groups from the camp failed to locate him.

During this period, his wife, Ito, was so worried that his hair took on the color of snow, according to Kazue, who was 10 years old at the time.

"I'm sorry for my mom, you know," Kazue told the National Park Service. "She couldn't eat or anything … She had black hair and they suddenly turned white."

The decaying remains of Matsumura were found a month after being lost by hikers from the nearby town of Independence.

The camp members then went back up to bury him in a mountainside tomb under a sheet provided by his wife, according to the park service. A top of the granite stones placed on its body, was a granite column with a note of paper attached to mark the site. In Japanese characters, he gave his name, his age and said: "Rest in peace".

The funeral reported cuts of hair and nails, a Buddhist tradition when a body cannot be returned, for a ceremony at the camp.

Rather than reopening an old wound in his family's past, the discovery aroused interest in learning more about their history and time in the camp and sharing it with nephews and nieces, a said Lori Matsumura.

Until she recently saw a photo of the research team, Lori Matsumura never knew that her father, Masaru, had played a role in the search for her father .

Her father never talked about this experience and she now regrets not having pressed it for more information. Like many of those who have endured the trials and humiliation of one of the darkest chapters in U.S. history when more than 110,000 Japanese were imprisoned for fear of staying faithful to their ancestral homeland, Masaru Matsumura seemed bitter and rarely spoke of the camp, said Lori Matsumura. .

He was about to finish high school when his family was sent to Manzanar. After the death of his father, Masaru Matsumura had to support his mother and three siblings upon their return to Santa Monica. He had to work as a gardener as his father had done.

Kazue Matsumura said his mother, a widow at 43, had two or three jobs, depending on the oral history she gave Manzanar.

Ito Matsumura was 102 years old when she died in 2005. She was buried with a lock of her husband's hair and his name on his gravestone.

Most of Lori Matsumura's knowledge of the camp comes from her grandmother and an aunt who lived in front of the little house where she grew up in Santa Monica.

Now that her curiosity has been aroused, Lori Matsumura has no one left to ask her about her experiences at the camp or the impact of her grandfather's death on the family. His father died last summer at 94, the last of his generation.

"I wish I could dig a little deeper and discover more of my father's stories," she said. "He hasn't talked about it much. I wish I had asked more questions."