Ex-Nissan boss flees Japan; Turkey arrests linked pilots

Enlarge / Carlos Ghosn, former Nissan president and head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, fled house arrest in Japan for Lebanon at the end of December 2019.

Toru Hanai / Bloomberg through Getty Images

The last few days have been full of drama for one of the best known executives in the automotive industry. Carlos Ghosn used to lead the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, a complicated partnership, not a merger between the three car manufacturers that sells more metal than everyone else, except Toyota and the Volkswagen Group. But in November 2018, he was arrested by Japanese police on charges of financial misconduct and was replaced as head of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

However, Ghosn said he was being established by his rivals at Nissan, which he said were behind the claims that he pocketed payments to Middle Eastern car dealers and concealed revenues beyond his annual billionaire salary. After spending more than three months in jail, Ghosn was released on bail, a considerable $ 9 million (one billion yen), but remained under house arrest.

Instead of continuing to submit to the Japanese criminal justice system, which has an almost perfect conviction rate, sharing few protections for suspects in the United States or Europe, Ghosn apparently decided that a change of scenery was necessary. That is where everything gets a little strange. Late on the night of December 29, he managed to flee the country to Lebanon; He has Lebanese citizenship (as well as French and Brazilian) and is close to the Lebanese government, which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

On New Year's Eve, Ghosn issued a statement from Lebanon saying that "he would no longer be held hostage by a manipulated Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant and basic human rights are denied, in flagrant disregard of Japan's legal obligations under international law and treaties is bound to respect. "

The Japanese authorities are still trying to determine how Ghosn managed to evade his surveillance. The Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that Ghosn had two French passports, and the courts allowed him to keep one of them in a closed case instead of having it in the hands of his lawyers (along with the Lebanese, Brazilian passport and that other French passport) . For their part, the Lebanese authorities say they entered the country legally with a French passport.

Initial reports that he had been hiding in a box intended to contain musical instruments for a band that played in his house are apparently out of place. Instead, they are more likely to be smuggled into a private cargo plane in Osaka, bound for Istanbul, Turkey. The Turks are not particularly happy to be involved and have arrested four pilots, two ground workers and the operations manager of the cargo company for their participation in the escape.

Now, Interpol issued an arrest warrant against Ghosn, who issued a second statement on Thursday stating that his escape was his fault and that neither his wife nor other family members were involved.