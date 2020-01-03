Everything you need to know about NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

Loading...

New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest show of the year is this weekend and bigger than ever this year. Wrestle Kingdom 14 traditionally takes place on January 4th and takes place over two nights (January 4th to 5th) at Tokyo Dome.

Wrestle Kingdom is basically New Japan's annual season finale, which hosts some of the biggest championship games of the year and some of the most dramatic highlights. There are also a number of games this year to crown the first double IWGP heavyweight and intercontinental champion. Before this weekend starts, find out who's doing what at NJPW & # 39; s Wrestle Kingdom 14 and why.

How to see Wrestle Kingdom 14

New Japan can no longer be seen on AXS TV. The only way to see Wrestle Kingdom 14 is through the company's streaming service, NJPW World, with a monthly subscription for around $ 9, or Fite TV, where both nights of Wrestle Kingdom take place and January 6th New Years Dash! The event is available for $ 24.99 each or as a package deal for $ 49.99.

Wrestle Kingdom's first night begins at 4:00 p.m. in Tokyo, January 3 at 11:00 p.m. Pacific and January 4 at 2:00 a.m.East. The second night begins at 2:00 p.m. on January 5, January 4 at 9:00 p.m. Pacific and at midnight east on 5th. The complete match cards can be found here and here.

Pre-show and preview of games

Before we get to the dramatic things, there are a few pre-show and low-stakes matches in this year's Wrestle Kingdom, which are mainly the types of matches that are regular New Japan shows all year round occur.

The Wrestle Kingdom broadcast on January 4th begins with an eight-man tag team match from Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura versus Toa Henare, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin, There is an experienced tag team (Makabe and Honma) (GBH) and two current trainees at the New Japan Dojo in Tokyo, the three trainees from the newer dojo of NJPW in Los Angeles (Fredericks, Connors and Coughlin) and Toa Henare, one Japanese dojo, record a degree, whose main career has yet to get started.

A day match follows between the popular former IWGP heavyweight champions, whose big game days are behind them. Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan against Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi, As usual, when these charismatic veterans appear on New Japan promotional cards, their work should warm the crowd with the help of the power of nostalgia.

These two matches form the pre-show of the show Wrestle Kingdom on January 4, but for fans at the Tokyo Dome, the pre-show will open with a Stardom Exhibition Dark Match from Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki against Hana Kimura and Giulia, Bushiroad, the games company that New Japan has owned since 2012, bought Joshi's Stardom promotion earlier this year. There was a little cross-promotion, but Stardom is still a separate company and one with its own TV show on a different channel than New Japan, so this match is not broadcast. However, if you are looking for Stardom, you should first look at other matches involving wrestlers.

Back to the part of the show that everyone can see. The main map contains two other fights that are more like New Japan TV matches than Wrestle Kingdom fights. The second and third matches on the 4th are eight-man days in which the rivals compete against each other on the 5th before the championship games. The first one is Los Ingobernables de Japon (Sanada, Evil, Shingo Takagi and Bushi) vs Suzukigun (Zack Saber Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and El Desperado) in a preview for Saber vs Sanada the following night, and the second is Chaos (Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano and Yoshi-Hashi) versus Bullet Club (Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens), a preview for Goto vs. Kenta.

On paper, these are the least important card games for Wrestle Kingdom 14 as they have no immediate consequences. However, they are also the only non-pre-show appearances at the Tokyo Dome for competitors who have no title matches the next day.

There will be a pre-show match on January 5, which will mainly consist of people who participated in pre-show and preview matches the night before. Like every year since 2016, it had the number one match instead of this year. The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship is defended by a fighting game, Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe will play their titles against trios of chaos (Ishii, Yoshi-Hashi and Robbie Eagles), L.I.J. (Evil, Takagi and Bushi), Suzukigun (Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) and Bullet Club (Fale, Takahashi and Owens).

It is difficult to predict who will get away with this championship as it is so often used for other storylines that involve other championships, which makes the 6-man titles feel pretty unimportant. Nevertheless, there are some interesting options here. A Suzukigun team could win these belts for the first time, or Yoshi-Hashi could win the first title of his career in New Japan, or January 5, with all six members of L.I.J. end up. Hold gold. If you win, this match is likely to get pretty messy.

The Tag Team Championship games

Both tag title matches at Wrestle Kingdom Pit Babyface challengers against Bullet Club champions. First, on January 4, the winners of the World Tag League David Finlay and Juice Robinson will take over the guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship,

God. With the help of tights-pulling and Jados Kendo-Stick, we maintained the fifth reign with these titles for almost a year. FinJuice are two outstanding best friends who have been together for a while but who have just become serious competitors in the Heavyweight Tag Team division. Winning Juice and Finlay would mess up the Tag division, which G.o.D. Preservation would maintain the status quo. Expect the guerrillas to focus on Finlay's shoulder, which has been injured for most of this year, and which they have already tackled in the previews.

January 5th El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori will defend their IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team championship against Super Junior Tag League winner Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh.)

Ishimori and ELP defeated R3K for these belts in June in their first match as a tag team when Phantasmo rose to the heels of the junior division. Yoh and Sho had a chance to take revenge months later when they won the annual Junior Heavyweight Tag Team tournament for the third year in a row. ELP and Ishimori have stolen their trophies, but R3K has brought them back at the last New Japan show in 2019 and will try to get their belts back at Wrestle Kingdom.

The United States Championship matches

NJPW's newest title, the IWGP United States Championship Match, is defended on both nights at the Tokyo Dome in a booking train that could be viewed as a course correction for an angle that is out of control.

On January 4, Jon Moxley returns to New Japan to challenge Lance Archer for the US championship and on January 5th Juice Robinson will challenge the winner, Moxley won this Robinson title in June in his first post-WWE match, which made Robinson get more serious and destroy his fear. He defeated Moxley on the final night of the G1 climax, blocked him from shooting in the final, and secured the chance to win his title again.

This title match was scheduled for King of Pro Wrestling in October, but Moxley's flight to Japan was delayed by Typhoon Hagibis, so he had to vacate his title under New Japan rules because he missed a planned defense. KOPW contained a match for the vacant US title between Juice Robinson (number 1) and Lance Archer (number 1), who had broken out as a singles wrestler in the G1 and described himself as a "Murderhawk monster" (he now has one Mohawk and loves murder). ) Archer shockingly won the match and his first individual title in New Japan.

But Jon Moxley is obviously not the type to lose a typhoon championship. He appeared unannounced in the World Tag League final and challenged Archer to defend his title at the Tokyo Dome in a Texas death match. This means that there are no disqualifications and no pitfalls and a wrestler can only win by submission or knockout with ten points. This default is basically the middle part of a Venn diagram of the things these guys enjoy – Texas for Archer, Deathmatches for Moxley, and Death Images in general for both.

Why is Juice allowed to challenge Mox or Archer the next evening? The smarky answer is, "Because this whole angle should end up getting the title back and doing New Japan course corrections," but the kayfabe logic behind it is likely that the KOPW title match happened under such crazy circumstances that New Japan is trying to prove that everyone involved has been right. Overall, these games should be fun, this two-day Tokyo Dome show is weird, and although Juice Robinson isn't in the running to become the historic double champion at WK14, he could very plausibly emerge as a double champion.

Retirement games from Jushin Thunder Liger

Jushin Thunder Liger's 30-year career ends this weekend with two retirement matches in Wrestle Kingdom 14, a retirement ceremony in New Year's Dash, and lots of emotions. His last two games will celebrate his legendary career and the past and future of New Japan's junior heavyweight class.

Liger's first retirement match, the opening game of the main card on January 4, consists of eight players composed of like-minded people and rivals of his career. Liger will work with Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask (with El Samurai) against Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi (with Kuniaki Kobayashi) with Norio Honaga as special judge, Fujinami was one of Liger's coaches, Tiger Mask and Taguchi are his younger (but not so young) counterparts in New Japan, and the other people in the match are Liger's counterparts from the eighties and nineties with whom he worked in groundbreaking matches. If you're not very familiar with Ligers Prime, it's a good place to start typing his name and everyone else's name in a search engine in this match and watching what you find.

While Liger's first retirement match celebrates the junior heavyweight wrestling of the past, his second looks to the future when Liger plays with Naoki Sano against Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee, Sano (who is usually run by Takuma Sano these days) and Liger were rivals in New Japan in the late 1980s and were on opposite sides of the UWFi vs in the mid-1990s. Towards NJPW feud. The rivalry between Takahashi and Ryu Lee (fka Dragon Lee) was the key to their career development. Liger has appointed Lee and Takahashi to be the new faces of the New Japan junior heavyweight division. This means that the match is a clear signal for the passing of the torch, especially since Hiromu could easily become IWGP junior heavyweight champion at the right time.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) against Hiromu Takahashi

The last time we saw Will Ospreay against Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, Ospreay was the top-class champion and Takahashi had just won the best of the Super Juniors for the first time. In this match, Ospreay is even more dominant as he has spent the year advancing to Basically New Japan's New Kenny Omega and receiving the same awards that Omega received before he left. Ospreay started in 2019 as the first junior to win the NEVER Openweight Championship, entered the New Japan Cup and G1 Climax, again winning the best of the Super Juniors between these other tournaments, and often beating top heavyweights if other juniors ever made it Pin them as a leech or as a sign that you are about to become a heavyweight yourself.

While Hiromu Takahashi seems to win this title match even more than his last one with Ospreay, this time he's more of an outsider in Kayfabe. After winning BOSJ and becoming the best junior heavyweight babyface, he suffered a serious neck injury in the title fight with Dragon Lee in July 2018 and had to wait almost a year and a half before returning to New Japan for challenging Ospreay in December and December. When Takahashi returned to the ring on the way to the Tokyo Dome tour, his character had some ring rust and was pinned down in his first match, but Hiromu himself immediately looked ready to continue where he left off. If he hits Ospreay, he will be able to do just that.

RevPro British Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Saber Jr. (c) vs. Sanada

On January 5, Revolution Pro Wrestling's top title will be defended for the second time at the Tokyo Dome. Zack Saber Jr. held the British heavyweight championship most of the year, though he lost a lot in New Japan and lost almost as much. In the meantime, Sanada had a strange breakout year in which he wrestled Okada four times but only defeated him in the G1 Climax, not in the more consistent New Japan Cup final or in either of the two IWGP Heavyweight Championship games. It is still very popular!

Sanada and Saber have struggled several times, exchanging winnings and losses in matches that have demonstrated their grappling skills that are stylized rather than realistic for both men. It's hard to guess what the outcome will be if Sanada and ZSJ compete against each other, but if you've seen these two fights before, you probably already know what to expect from this match and whether you'll have fun it or not.

NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Kenta (c) vs Hirooki Goto

The story of the NEVER Openweight Championship in the Wrestle Kingdom consists of games where people really want to kick the ass, and Goto vs. Kenta seems to continue this tradition.

Goto and Kenta have a mutual friendship with Katsuyori Shibata; Shibata and Goto were best friends of high school and Shibata and Kenta called themselves their wrestling soul mates. Shibata was also an important figure on the way of the two men to this year's G1 climax. After bottoming out earlier this year, Goto trained with his friend in the LA Dojo before returning to the tournament. Shibata was the one who brought Kenta in Kafabe for the G1 to New Japan after leaving WWE.

But New Japan fans, who usually cheer on their faces and cheer on their heels, weren't ready to accept the former pro wrestling NOAH star as a good guy and were out for clear villains throughout the G1 race. At the G1 final, Kenta responded to the fans' rejection of the bad path. He joined the Bullet Club, beating Shibata and started cheating to win matches. This turnaround quickly increased Kenta's post-WWE career when he began including some really entertaining character work and promos in his feuds, including the one with Goto.

Since Kenta helped interfere in Jay White's title match against Goto IC this fall, her feud has grown through promos, tweets, and ambushes to the point where it's the Match Wrestle Kingdom that is most likely to be the one Seems like two people really want to beat each other up. Both of the boys' games were questionable this year, but they can still deliver good ones, and Goto generally delivers really good results at the Tokyo Dome. Expect a lot of violence here and probably a Shibata performance.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho

It became clear that this match would take place immediately after Chris Jericho's loss to Dominino against Okada when he and Hiroshi Tanahashi were in a fight. It started as a clear match between good and bad, legend and legend with a special attraction without much stature, but it caused a lot of excitement when Tanahashi said he wanted a shot at the AEW World Championship if he defeated Jericho and Jericho said he had permission to grant this request. The quality of this match is less predictable than that of other players on the map, but anyway, it should be a memorable clash of great personalities that is sure to fuel AEW-NJPW theories and fantasy bookings even more.

The Double Gold Dash

The most historic part of the historic two-night wrestle kingdom is the battle between Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jay White and Tetsuya Naito, the first person to host the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at the same time. In the past there were title union games at the Tokyo Dome shows in New Japan, but nothing more than what will happen in the main events of January 4th and 5th, 2020. NJPW has decided to call this series of games collectively "Double Gold Dash" their promotional materials, for some reason.

The possibility of such a double champion was first mentioned in spring 2019 by Naito, who was intercontinental champion at the time and was trying to qualify for a heavyweight title in the New Japan Cup. Naito's pursuit of winning the IWGP heavyweight championship, ideally the main event of Wrestle Kingdom, has been going on for over six years. The first time he got the right to challenge at the 2014 Wrestle Kingdom 8 dome, he and Okada's match were chosen by fans from the main event slot because Naito's baby face version of White Meat was so unpopular. This resulted in Naito going to Mexico, joining Los Ingobernables and returning to NJPW to found Los Ingobernables de Japon.

L.I.J. Naito briefly held the heavyweight championship, but this was when he was a scam who didn't really deserve it. He hasn't had the belt in his hand since he became an anti-hero fan favorite and one of the company's most popular wrestlers. When he had a shot at Wrestle Kingdom 12, he was defeated again by Okada. Since then, Naito has spent two years on the Intercontinental Championship picture and fought for the title he hates because he endured the Tokyo Dome at WK8.

It was Kota Ibushi, not Naito, who ultimately got the double championship rolling when he proposed the current schedule for IC and heavyweight title bouts after winning the G1 Climax. Since Ibushi, a long-time NJPW fan favorite, finally signed a contract with New Japan this spring, he has had success in an Intercontinental Championship run (which meant a lot to him; the white belt was held by his two wrestling gods) , Tanahashi and Shinsuke Nakamura), defeated Okada in the G1 and then won the entire tournament. He says he wants both titles to be part of his plan to change wrestling, but it's not clear what that plan is – Ibushi is a pretty vague type most of the time.

After the G1, Jay White started aiming for the double championship because he wants to win everything and be the top guy and to annoy Naito, with whom he was struggling for the IC title at the time. When White defeated Naito for the Intercontinental Championship, he and Ibushi wanted a double title match in the Wrestle Kingdom and the only parties that had to react were Okada and the company.

IWGP heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada finally responded to the whole situation this fall, saying that he would be ready to defend his title in a double championship game on January 5 if he stayed on January 4. But he wasn't interested in the white belt; This would be proof of the superiority of the heavyweight championship, the only title he has ever held in New Japan and for which he holds almost every record.

After these three fell for the Double Gold Dash, Naito, the inventor of the idea, looked around. But he managed to compete at the last moment by de facto winning competitor number one for the Power Struggle IC title, and is now the first of the games in this two-day series with two titles Jay White (c) against Tetsuya Naito for the Intercontinental Championship on January 4th. If Naito wins, he will get another shot at what he thinks is his fate and take revenge on White, who has beaten him both times when he was knocked out against White in the G1 final this year, then the IC title take from him. If White wins, it will upset a lot of people, although there are some Jay 2 Belts supporters.

After this game it is Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada (c) for the IWGP Heavyweight Championshipa chance for Ibushi to really establish himself as one of the top boys in New Japan, or for Okada to add another achievement to his long list.

In front A double champion will be crowned at the main event on January 5th, the Losers of last night's IC and Heavyweight title fights clash in the show's penultimate game. It is unclear why this happens. Maybe it's just a matter of figuring out who finishes last in the Double Gold Dash, or it may be that the winner is the first challenger of the new double champion, although this repeats the top covers very often. The possibilities for these matches are:

Okada vs. White, a rematch from last year's Wrestle Kingdom and the G1 Supercard Main Event

Okada vs. Naito, a match with six years of Wrestle Kingdom history

Naito vs. Ibushi, the two guys who seem to be most interested in keeping both titles for themselves and for themselves, and who fought over the IC title this spring

Ibushi vs. White, a rematch from the G1 Climax 29 final, with White now struggling with Ibushi because he declined an offer to join Bullet Club

The fallout

How the double champion will defend his titles and who will be his first challenger (as well as the first challenger for all other titles) are largely revealed in backstage promos from the Tokyo Dome, which are uploaded to NJPW World and New Japan’s YouTube Subtitled channel about a day after the shoot and at New Year’s Dash !!, the annual post-wrestle kingdom mystery card show that takes place on January 6 this year (at 1:30 a.m.) , 4:30 ET.)

New Years Dash !! This is basically the NJPW season premiere after the Wrestle Kingdom season finale. Typically, some champions are pinned down and challenged, and at least one other really dramatic thing happens. Chase and Yujiro were back at the Bullet Club last year, but NJPW has moved NYD to a larger venue this year. So it seems like something bigger should happen.

What is your most anticipated match against Wrestle Kingdom 14? What are your predictions? How stressed are you about the situation of the double championship? Let us know in the comments!

